Renowned Cinematographer Romeo Vitug's Unfulfilled Dream: A National Artist Recognition

The film industry mourns as one of the Philippines' most acclaimed cinematographers, Romeo Vitug, breathes his last. Famed for his collaborations with National Artists like Nora Aunor, Ricky Lee, and Lino Brocka, Vitug's illustrious career spanned several decades, leaving a lasting impact on Philippine cinema.

A Dream Unfulfilled

Despite his accolades and recognition, Vitug harbored an unfulfilled dream - the honor of being recognized as a National Artist, his son, Vittorio Jerome revealed. His final project was the ABS-CBN Primetime Series FPJ's 'Ang Probinsiyano', after which he was engulfed in a battle against blood cancer, a fight he had been fighting since 2018. Regular blood transfusions became part of his routine, but his health deteriorated, and he passed away on a Thursday, leaving his dream unrealized.

Master of Lighting

Film and television director Carlitos Siguion Reyna recalls Vitug's knack for using lighting to heighten the dramatic moments of a film. His ability to stir emotions, evoke memories, and enhance the visual narrative through his masterful lighting skills were lauded. His contribution to Philippine cinema transcends mere technical expertise; it is a testament to his ability to breathe life into stories and characters.

Mentor to Many

Director Rahyan Carlos, a mentee of Vitug, remembered him as a collaborative, respectful, and good listener. Vitug's work on 'Florinda' still reverberates in Carlos's mind, a testament to Vitug's exceptional lighting skills that even artists like Maricel Soriano deeply appreciated. His passing leaves a void in the industry, but his legacy continues to inspire younger filmmakers.

Vitug's departure is a profound loss to the Philippine film industry, but his body of work, his mentorship, and his unfulfilled dream of becoming a National Artist continue to inspire the generations of artists and filmmakers to come.