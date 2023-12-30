en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:16 pm EST
Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Acclaimed British actor, Tom Wilkinson, renowned for his roles in films such as The Full Monty, Shakespeare In Love, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has passed away at the age of 75. Wilkinson’s illustrious career was distinguished by a Bafta win for his performance in The Full Monty, where he brilliantly embodied the character of Gerald. He recently engaged in a Disney+ streaming series that revisited the film’s characters after a span of 26 years.

A Storied Career

Throughout his career, Wilkinson marked his presence with six Bafta nominations and two Oscar nominations for his roles in Michael Clayton and In The Bedroom. His chameleonic versatility as an actor was manifest in his portrayal of a wide range of characters, from period dramas like Sense and Sensibility to playing criminal masterminds in Rush Hour.

His depiction of US political figures was particularly noteworthy, securing him an Emmy for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the mini-series John Adams and an Emmy nomination for his role as Joe Kennedy in The Kennedys. Wilkinson was widely recognized for his unique ability to convey inner turmoil and pain, a testament to his formidable acting prowess.

From the Royal Academy to the Silver Screen

Wilkinson’s journey into acting began at the tender age of 18, leading him to train at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and eventually to a prolific career amassing over 130 film and TV credits. His personal life was marked by a long-standing marriage to Diana Hardcastle, with whom he shared the screen in The Kennedys and Good People, and they were blessed with two daughters.

Off-screen, Wilkinson was known for his down-to-earth and unassuming demeanor. In recognition of his invaluable contributions to drama, he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2005 New Year Honours.

Leaving a Legacy

Tom Wilkinson’s death marks the end of an era, but his legacy lives on in the characters he brought to life and the stories he helped to tell. His undeniable talent and the diversity of his roles have left an indelible mark on the world of film and television. His work will continue to inspire future generations of actors and film enthusiasts alike.

0
Arts & Entertainment Obituary United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot: A Sibling Bond Beyond Royal Complexities

By BNN Correspondents

Star Wars: The Top Film Franchise of 2023 Sans Theatrical Release

By BNN Correspondents

A Transformative Year: The Gaming Industry in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Bonaire's Maskarada Day: A Tapestry of Tradition and Community Spirit

By BNN Correspondents

Allison Langdon Reflects on Her First Year at 'A Current Affair' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 24 mins
Allison Langdon Reflects on Her First Year at 'A Current Affair' ...
heart comment 0
Doctor Who’s New Era: Ncuti Gatwa Brings Fresh Perspective as First Black, Queer Doctor

By BNN Correspondents

Doctor Who's New Era: Ncuti Gatwa Brings Fresh Perspective as First Black, Queer Doctor
Prosecutors Fear for Witnesses’ Safety in Tupac Shakur Murder Case

By Rizwan Shah

Prosecutors Fear for Witnesses' Safety in Tupac Shakur Murder Case
Bollywood’s Box Office Resurgence: A Record-Breaking 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood's Box Office Resurgence: A Record-Breaking 2023
ITV’s Unique Christmas Carol Rendition Celebrates Culture of Channel Islands

By BNN Correspondents

ITV's Unique Christmas Carol Rendition Celebrates Culture of Channel Islands
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
1 min
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
2 mins
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
Zambia's President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability
3 mins
Zambia's President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
6 mins
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
9 mins
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
11 mins
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
13 mins
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
13 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
15 mins
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app