Arts & Entertainment

Renowned Attack on Titan Animator Satoshi Iwataki Passes Away at 60

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
Renowned Attack on Titan Animator Satoshi Iwataki Passes Away at 60

Renowned animator Satoshi Iwataki, acclaimed for his work on the iconic Attack on Titan series, passed away on December 30, 2023, after a two-month struggle with an undisclosed illness. The news was shared on Iwataki’s personal social media account by his wife, who extolled his enduring passion for animation and his unwavering compassion for others, even amidst his declining health.

A Legacy of Animation

Starting his career in the 1980s, Iwataki made significant contributions to a wide spectrum of anime titles, from action-packed series like Demon Slayer to emotional dramas such as March Comes in Like a Lion. His ingenuity was not limited to key animator roles; he also wore various hats as a character designer, chief animation director, co-mechanical designer, and art director on different projects.

An Industry in Mourning

The animation community is reeling from Iwataki’s demise, reflecting on his extensive contributions to the industry and commemorating his role in crafting iconic animated works. Colleagues and fans alike are mourning his loss, underscoring the lasting impact of his creative vision and the joy his animated sequences brought to global audiences.

Enduring Impact

Despite working primarily behind the scenes, Iwataki’s artistry made a profound impact on beloved anime titles across various genres. The expressions of gratitude from fans, both in Japan and English-speaking countries, attests to the connection between Iwataki’s work and the anime community that cherished it. His wife’s posthumous message expressed thanks to his admirers, further highlighting this bond.

Iwataki’s decision to work independently as a freelancer showcased his confidence in his abilities and his desire to realize his unique vision. His legacy continues to resonate in the world of animation, a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

