en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Remembering David Kernan: Renowned Actor’s Illustrious Career Ends at 88

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:37 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:20 pm EST
Remembering David Kernan: Renowned Actor’s Illustrious Career Ends at 88

Esteemed actor David Kernan, renowned for his distinguished contributions to film, television, and stage, passed away at the age of 85 on Boxing Day. The news of Kernan’s demise was confirmed by his representatives through various social media platforms, evoking a wave of tributes for the celebrated thespian.

Memorable Film and Television Appearances

Known for his myriad roles, Kernan left an indelible mark in the world of cinema and television. He co-starred in the 1964 film ‘Zulu’ alongside Michael Caine, where his performance still lingers in the minds of cinephiles. The popular ‘Carry On’ series also featured Kernan, strengthening his reputation as a versatile actor. His work extended to the small screen with guest appearances in series such as ‘The Avengers’ and the comedy ‘Up Pompeii!’.

Tribute To A Musical Virtuoso

Beyond his acting prowess, Kernan was celebrated for his exceptional contributions to musical theater. He was a frequent guest soloist during the 1960s and 1970s, performing songs by iconic composers. His rendition of tunes by Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Noël Coward, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, and Frank Loesser showcased his musical versatility and earned him accolades.

Outpouring Of Tributes

The news of Kernan’s passing led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues. Social media was flooded with condolences and remembrances, underscoring Kernan’s talent and the profound impact he had on the entertainment industry. His portrayal of diverse characters, his musical contributions, and his enduring impact on those who knew him and those who enjoyed his work, have made David Kernan a name to remember.

0
Arts & Entertainment Obituary United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lebanon Seeks UNESCO Recognition for Tele Liban's Historical Archives

By BNN Correspondents

Clash of Clans: An Action-Packed January 2024 on the Horizon

By Salman Khan

'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Meets Theater Icon Lea Salonga

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges

By Salman Khan

2023 MBC Drama Awards: A Night of Stars and Surprises ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 34 mins
2023 MBC Drama Awards: A Night of Stars and Surprises ...
heart comment 0
2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories

By BNN Correspondents

2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories
Bollywood’s Blockbuster Resurgence: A 2023 Retrospective

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood's Blockbuster Resurgence: A 2023 Retrospective
Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors’ Tattoos on Character Portrayal

By BNN Correspondents

Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors' Tattoos on Character Portrayal
Sean Astin’s Return Ignites Romance and Challenges in The Conners

By BNN Correspondents

Sean Astin's Return Ignites Romance and Challenges in The Conners
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
9 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
9 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
15 mins
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
17 mins
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
17 mins
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
17 mins
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
18 mins
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
25 mins
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
26 mins
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app