Renee Rapp's Unconventional Press Tour: A Refreshing Break from the Norm

Renee Rapp, the 24-year-old actress who has taken the world by storm playing Regina George in the Mean Girls musical movie, has become the talk of the town. Her press tour for the movie has been filled with unexpected revelations and entertaining antics, breaking the conventional mold of press tours.

Who is Kylie Minogue?

One of Rapp's most unconventional moments came when she admitted to not knowing who Kylie Minogue is. Despite the pop icon's decades-long career and a recent launch of a prosecco brand, Rapp seemed baffled when a quiz revealed Minogue as the answer, questioning if she was an actress. This moment not only highlighted Rapp's refreshing honesty but also her unique perspective that sets her apart from others.

Candid Remarks and Unusual Revelations

Adding to the list of her unconventional antics, Rapp candidly spoke about a man named Buddy, who disrespected her friends and mother. Her wish for his business to 'burn' showcased her fierce loyalty towards her loved ones. Further, she made headlines when she humorously mistook Lindsay Lohan's nickname 'LiLo' for the Disney character from Lilo and Stitch, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. These instances have only added to the charm and appeal of the young actress.

Controversial Comments and Apologies

Rapp, who is openly bisexual, shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she finds queer people 'cooler and better.' This statement led to an apology to her co-star for the biased comment. In another surprising revelation on Watch What Happens Live, Rapp confessed to being 'ageist,' particularly towards millennial women. However, she clarified that it did not extend to the host, Andy Cohen. This open display of her thoughts and opinions, though controversial at times, has added a unique flavor to her press tour.

Life Beyond Mean Girls

Outside of the Mean Girls press tour, Rapp has been making headlines with her announcement of performing at Coachella, humorously noting her past drug use at the festival and her plans to continue while also playing a set. This bold announcement, combined with her performances and press tour antics, are setting Rapp up as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.