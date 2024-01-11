en English
Arts & Entertainment

Reneé Rapp Revives ‘Mean Girls’: A Fresh Take on a Timeless Classic

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Reneé Rapp, the luminary pop star and actress, is bringing a fresh twist to the 2004 cult classic, ‘Mean Girls’. The film, penned originally by the comedic genius, Tina Fey, has left an indelible mark on popular culture with its memorable quotes and poignant societal commentary. Its influence has permeated industries ranging from marketing campaigns to music, and even political discourse. The film’s snappy dialogue and incisive humor have not only entertained audiences worldwide but also served as a launchpad for several prominent actors like Rachel McAdams.

Reintroducing ‘Mean Girls’ to a New Generation

In this reboot, Rapp is reprising her Broadway role as the iconic Regina George. She is also lending her creative prowess to the project by co-writing a song for the film. Her contribution extends to the crafting of ‘really lovely, youthful lyrics’ for the track ‘What Ifs’. This song will be the introductory piece for Angourie Rice’s character, Cady, setting the tone for the film’s narrative.

A Confluence of Rapp’s Artistic Talents

This reboot serves as a confluence of Rapp’s multifaceted career, bringing together her expertise in pop music, theatrical songs, original compositions, and acting. Rapp’s involvement in this project reflects her personal journey and artistic evolution, underlining her commitment to her craft.

Unveiling Personal Struggles and Experiences

In an enlightening interview with Blanca Schofield, Rapp shared her experiences with high school bullies, revealing an unexpected parallel with her character, Regina George. In addition, she opened up about her personal struggle with eating disorders, reminding us that even luminaries like her face real-world issues. Furthermore, she discussed her relationship with Tina Fey, shedding light on their creative synergy and mutual respect. The ‘Mean Girls’ reboot is set to hit the theaters this Friday, promising to captivate both old fans and new with its timeless appeal and sharp humor.

Arts & Entertainment Interviews United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

