Arts & Entertainment

Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure

Actress Renee Rapp, renowned for her role as Leighton in the hit series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, announced her departure from the show in July 2023, ahead of its third season. Despite leaving the series, Rapp is set to return for a few special appearances. Beyond her television work, Rapp is making significant strides in the music industry, including a collaboration with none other than Megan Thee Stallion for a song on the new ‘Mean Girls film soundtrack, aptly titled ‘Not My Fault’.

Rapp’s Transition to the Silver Screen

In a bold career move, Rapp is making her feature film debut in the upcoming ‘Mean Girls movie, reprising her role as Regina George. This follows her acclaimed portrayal of the same character in the ‘Mean Girls Broadway show. The new film is a fresh revival of the classic 2004 movie, incorporating elements from the Broadway adaptation, thereby creating a unique blend of nostalgia and novelty for the audience.

The cast of the upcoming film boasts talent such as Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Avantika as Karen Shetty. With this dynamic ensemble, the film promises a refreshing take on a beloved classic.

Rapp’s Journey and Future Endeavors

Expressing satisfaction with her current career trajectory, Rapp emphasized that she now works with individuals who value her as a person, a significant shift from her past experiences. This positive change is a testament to Rapp’s resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving world of entertainment. As she continues to expand her repertoire, Rapp is certainly an artist to watch in the coming years.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

