Remembering Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan: A Legacy in Hindustani Classical Music

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, an emblematic persona in Hindustani classical music, will be remembered and honored on his third death anniversary with a two-day long musical celebration. The event will witness performances by renowned musicians such as flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, vocalist Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, and famed Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, as they pay tribute to the late Ustad’s memory and his significant contributions to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. This gathering of eminent musicians reflects not only the respect and admiration Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan commanded in his lifetime but also the profound impact he continues to have on today’s musical landscape.

Recognizing Excellence in Hindustani Classical Music

In addition to the musical tributes, the event will also see the presentation of the Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan award. This honor, to be conferred annually, recognizes an artist who has shown exceptional talent and dedication to the field. The inaugural award is set to be bestowed upon renowned tabla virtuoso, Ustad Zakir Hussain, amplifying the significance of this commemoration.

Preserving and Promoting the Legacy

The late Ustad’s son, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, who is also the organizer of the event, unveiled plans to establish the Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Cultural Foundation. This initiative aims to foster Hindustani classical music, providing financial assistance to gifted artists who may not have the necessary community support. This foundation embodies the late Ustad’s fervor for Hindustani classical music and his desire to nurture and promote the art.

Through these initiatives, the legacy of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan lives on, ensuring his passion for Hindustani classical music continues to inspire and resonate with future generations. The celebration serves as a testament to the enduring influence and the timeless relevance of his contributions to the musical world.