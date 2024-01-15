en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan: A Legacy in Hindustani Classical Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Remembering Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan: A Legacy in Hindustani Classical Music

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, an emblematic persona in Hindustani classical music, will be remembered and honored on his third death anniversary with a two-day long musical celebration. The event will witness performances by renowned musicians such as flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, vocalist Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, and famed Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, as they pay tribute to the late Ustad’s memory and his significant contributions to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. This gathering of eminent musicians reflects not only the respect and admiration Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan commanded in his lifetime but also the profound impact he continues to have on today’s musical landscape.

Recognizing Excellence in Hindustani Classical Music

In addition to the musical tributes, the event will also see the presentation of the Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan award. This honor, to be conferred annually, recognizes an artist who has shown exceptional talent and dedication to the field. The inaugural award is set to be bestowed upon renowned tabla virtuoso, Ustad Zakir Hussain, amplifying the significance of this commemoration.

Preserving and Promoting the Legacy

The late Ustad’s son, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, who is also the organizer of the event, unveiled plans to establish the Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Cultural Foundation. This initiative aims to foster Hindustani classical music, providing financial assistance to gifted artists who may not have the necessary community support. This foundation embodies the late Ustad’s fervor for Hindustani classical music and his desire to nurture and promote the art.

Through these initiatives, the legacy of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan lives on, ensuring his passion for Hindustani classical music continues to inspire and resonate with future generations. The celebration serves as a testament to the enduring influence and the timeless relevance of his contributions to the musical world.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 seconds ago
Marvel Comics Unveils First Preview Art for 'Miracleman: The Silver Age 1'
Marvel Comics has pulled back the curtains on the first preview art for ‘Miracleman: The Silver Age 1,’ a comic book series that has been eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike. This marks the triumphant return of the legendary superhero, Miracleman, also known as Marvelman, whose history in the comic book world is as
Marvel Comics Unveils First Preview Art for 'Miracleman: The Silver Age 1'
Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone's Hair, Marking Career Milestone
26 seconds ago
Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone's Hair, Marking Career Milestone
Benny the Butcher Clears Air on DMX Comments, Griselda Rumors, and Gibbs Feud
54 seconds ago
Benny the Butcher Clears Air on DMX Comments, Griselda Rumors, and Gibbs Feud
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
10 seconds ago
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
Critics Choice Awards Stirs Controversy with 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Comment
10 seconds ago
Critics Choice Awards Stirs Controversy with 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Comment
Miracleman's Tumultuous Journey Continues in a Showdown with Young Miracleman
16 seconds ago
Miracleman's Tumultuous Journey Continues in a Showdown with Young Miracleman
Latest Headlines
World News
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
5 seconds
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
8 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
8 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
15 seconds
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
29 seconds
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
33 seconds
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
40 seconds
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State In A Nail-Biting College Basketball Match
1 min
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State In A Nail-Biting College Basketball Match
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
3 mins
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
32 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
55 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
60 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app