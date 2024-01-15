en English
Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Prabha Atre: A Legacy of Musical Virtuosity and Insight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Remembering Prabha Atre: A Legacy of Musical Virtuosity and Insight

India mourns the loss of its legendary classical singer, Prabha Atre, who bid adieu to the world at the age of 92, leaving behind a rich legacy of musical virtuosity and profound insights. Her final performance, at the age of 91 in Pune, showcased her unparalleled command over Hindustani classical music, leaving the audience spellbound.

A life dedicated to music

Atre’s long and distinguished career included a notable tenure at All India Radio, where her soulful renditions of raga Maru Bihag and Kalavati captured hearts nationwide. As a disciple of Pt Sureshbhau Mane and Hirabai Barodekar, she drew inspiration from the likes of Ustad Amir Khan and Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, fashioning her unique style that resonated with connoisseurs and novices alike.

Prabha Atre: The scholar, composer, and author

Beyond her mesmerizing performances, Atre was also a distinguished composer and author, contributing significantly to the body of literature on Khayal. Her books, ‘Enlightening the Listener’ and ‘Along the Path of Music’, serve as key texts for understanding the intricacies of Indian classical music.

Guardian of the classical tradition

Atre was a vocal critic of the corporatization of music festivals, arguing that it diluted the essence of classical music. She upheld the tradition of intimate mehfils for performances and encouraged musicians to explore and write about music, advocating that practice generates theory.

Her organization, Swarmayee Gurukul, became a hub for music enthusiasts, hosting workshops and gatherings that promoted a profound engagement with the art form.

Atre’s multifaceted contributions have firmly established her as a luminary in Indian classical music. Her insights on performance and music theory continue to echo in the hearts of musicians and enthusiasts, ensuring that her legacy lives on.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

