en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Remembering P Madhavan: A Legendary Filmmaker’s 96th Birth Anniversary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Remembering P Madhavan: A Legendary Filmmaker’s 96th Birth Anniversary

The dawn of a New Year ushers in the remembrance of a cinematic legend, P Madhavan, as we celebrate his 96th birth anniversary. The auteur, prominently known for his multi-lingual prowess, directed almost 50 films in Hindi and Tamil across his illustrious three-decade-long career. His directorial genius also spilled over into production, where he produced around 30 films, some of which were remade from Telugu to Hindi, graced by the presence of Bollywood stalwarts.

A Memorable Directorial Debut

Madhavan embarked on his directorial journey with ‘Dheiva Thaai’ in 1964, a film that starred the iconic duo MGR and Saroja Devi. His directorial flair was instantly recognized, setting the stage for a flourishing career in the years to come. Throughout the 1970s, he worked extensively with Sivaji Ganesan, carving a niche for himself in the industry.

Rajinikanth’s Rise to Stardom

Notably, two of the 21 films released by Rajinikanth in 1978 were directed by Madhavan. These included ‘Shankar Salim Simon’, a Tamil remake of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, and ‘En Kelvikku Enna Badhil’, which capitalised on Rajinikanth’s burgeoning star power. These projects played a significant role in establishing Rajinikanth as a leading hero and cementing Madhavan’s reputation as a visionary director.

Legacy in Hindi Cinema

Madhavan’s influence was not limited to Tamil cinema. His film ‘Thangapadakkam’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Shakti’ in 1982, starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar. This film went on to achieve cult status and is remembered today as a classic. Another Sivaji Ganesan-starrer, ‘Gnana Oli’, was remade as ‘Devta’, featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Shabana Azmi. Sanjeev Kumar also starred in the Hindi remake of a National Award-winning film originally helmed by Sivaji Ganesan, ‘Ram Tere Kitne Naam’, released in 1985.

The legacy of P Madhavan lives on through his remarkable films, his visionary approach, and his substantial contribution to Indian cinema. His work has left an indelible mark on the industry, influencing generations of filmmakers and actors alike.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Akindele's Film Sets Record; Atiku's 2027 Bid; Hajj Registration Extended; Medical University in Lagos; Mauritius Scholarships

By BNN Correspondents

'Pan Indian Sundari': Sunny Leone's Malayalam Debut Sparks Excitement

By BNN Correspondents

'Tholvi F.C.': A Tale of Resilience Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bollywood's '12th Fail' Clinches Best Film of 2023, According to IMDb

By BNN Correspondents

Corpse Pile Unveils New Single 'Reality' Ahead of 'Hardgore Deathmetal ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Corpse Pile Unveils New Single 'Reality' Ahead of 'Hardgore Deathmetal ...
heart comment 0
Gomad! & Monster Signs Exclusive Deal with Eclipse Records, Set to Release New EP ‘Sickness’

By BNN Correspondents

Gomad! & Monster Signs Exclusive Deal with Eclipse Records, Set to Release New EP 'Sickness'
United by Music Festival: A Melodic Boost for United Way HPE’s Fundraising Goals

By BNN Correspondents

United by Music Festival: A Melodic Boost for United Way HPE's Fundraising Goals
A Reason to Survive (ARTS): Transforming Lives and Neighborhoods Through Art

By BNN Correspondents

A Reason to Survive (ARTS): Transforming Lives and Neighborhoods Through Art
George R.R. Martin Teases Three Animated ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-offs

By BNN Correspondents

George R.R. Martin Teases Three Animated 'Game of Thrones' Spin-offs
Latest Headlines
World News
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
44 seconds
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
57 seconds
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
1 min
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
1 min
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
1 min
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
2 mins
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
2 mins
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
2 mins
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app