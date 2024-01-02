Remembering Lehri: Pakistan Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of a Cinema Legend

The nation of Pakistan paid tribute to one of its most iconic figures in the world of cinema on Tuesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary actor and comedian Safeerullah Siddiqui, fondly known as Lehri. Born on the same day, January 2, in the year 1929, Lehri’s journey began in Kanpur, a city that would later become part of India after the partition. Following the fateful division of the two nations, Lehri took the decision to relocate to Karachi, a move that would carve out his future in the Pakistani film industry.

Lehri: The Humble Beginnings

Before his entry into the limelight, Lehri was a man of humble beginnings. He worked as a stenotypist, a job that heavily relied on his skills of shorthand typing. To make ends meet, he also sold hosiery items. His life took a turn in the 1950s when director Sheikh Lateef took notice of his talents and cast him in the movie ‘Anokhi.’ This opportunity marked the dawn of Lehri’s illustrious four-decade-long career in cinema.

A Career Etched in Gold

Lehri’s career spanned a remarkable 225 films. He is best remembered for his comic roles that brought laughter and joy to countless fans. Some of his most memorable performances were etched in the annals of Pakistani cinema through films such as ‘Mera Ghar Meri Jannat,’ ‘Tasvir,’ ‘Tum Salamat Raho,’ ‘Ishara,’ ‘Nai Laila Naya Majnon,’ ‘Tum Milay Pyaar Mila,’ ‘Bahadur,’ ‘Saiqa,’ ‘Naukar,’ and ‘Zameer.’

Although Lehri’s primary body of work was in Urdu films, he also made his mark in the Punjabi film industry. Despite never taking the lead role as a film hero, his comic talent shone so brightly that it won him significant acclaim and a permanent place in the hearts of his fans.

Lehri: An Unforgettable Legacy

The brilliance of Lehri’s performances did not go unnoticed. When it comes to acting prowess, few can rival the record he holds: the prestigious Nigar Award was bestowed upon him 12 times between 1964 and 1986. Today, the memory of Lehri lives on, his legacy carried forth through his unforgettable performances that continue to be cherished by cinema lovers across Pakistan and beyond.