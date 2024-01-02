en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Lehri: Pakistan Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of a Cinema Legend

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Remembering Lehri: Pakistan Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of a Cinema Legend

The nation of Pakistan paid tribute to one of its most iconic figures in the world of cinema on Tuesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary actor and comedian Safeerullah Siddiqui, fondly known as Lehri. Born on the same day, January 2, in the year 1929, Lehri’s journey began in Kanpur, a city that would later become part of India after the partition. Following the fateful division of the two nations, Lehri took the decision to relocate to Karachi, a move that would carve out his future in the Pakistani film industry.

Lehri: The Humble Beginnings

Before his entry into the limelight, Lehri was a man of humble beginnings. He worked as a stenotypist, a job that heavily relied on his skills of shorthand typing. To make ends meet, he also sold hosiery items. His life took a turn in the 1950s when director Sheikh Lateef took notice of his talents and cast him in the movie ‘Anokhi.’ This opportunity marked the dawn of Lehri’s illustrious four-decade-long career in cinema.

A Career Etched in Gold

Lehri’s career spanned a remarkable 225 films. He is best remembered for his comic roles that brought laughter and joy to countless fans. Some of his most memorable performances were etched in the annals of Pakistani cinema through films such as ‘Mera Ghar Meri Jannat,’ ‘Tasvir,’ ‘Tum Salamat Raho,’ ‘Ishara,’ ‘Nai Laila Naya Majnon,’ ‘Tum Milay Pyaar Mila,’ ‘Bahadur,’ ‘Saiqa,’ ‘Naukar,’ and ‘Zameer.’

Although Lehri’s primary body of work was in Urdu films, he also made his mark in the Punjabi film industry. Despite never taking the lead role as a film hero, his comic talent shone so brightly that it won him significant acclaim and a permanent place in the hearts of his fans.

Lehri: An Unforgettable Legacy

The brilliance of Lehri’s performances did not go unnoticed. When it comes to acting prowess, few can rival the record he holds: the prestigious Nigar Award was bestowed upon him 12 times between 1964 and 1986. Today, the memory of Lehri lives on, his legacy carried forth through his unforgettable performances that continue to be cherished by cinema lovers across Pakistan and beyond.

0
Arts & Entertainment Biographies Pakistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alboe by the Beach: A New Music Festival Celebrating India's Talent and Heritage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bang Face Weekender 2024: Initial Line-Up Unveiled

By BNN Correspondents

The Lemon Twigs Release 'My Golden Years': A Nostalgic Indie-Pop Symphony

By BNN Correspondents

Micah Nelson Joins Neil Young's Crazy Horse: A Journey in Melody and Emotion

By BNN Correspondents

Fortnite: A Cultural Icon Reigns as the Most-Played PlayStation Game o ...
@Canada · 2 mins
Fortnite: A Cultural Icon Reigns as the Most-Played PlayStation Game o ...
heart comment 0
Michelle Yeoh Welcomes Grandchild, Shares Joy with Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Michelle Yeoh Welcomes Grandchild, Shares Joy with Fans
‘Ekamma International’: Ini Edo’s New Web Series Takes Nollywood by Storm

By BNN Correspondents

'Ekamma International': Ini Edo's New Web Series Takes Nollywood by Storm
Binance Coin (BNB) Fuels the Growth of DApps and Blockchain Games

By Salman Khan

Binance Coin (BNB) Fuels the Growth of DApps and Blockchain Games
The Strand Cinema: A Beacon of Belfast’s History Set for £6.5M Redevelopment

By BNN Correspondents

The Strand Cinema: A Beacon of Belfast's History Set for £6.5M Redevelopment
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
18 seconds
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
24 seconds
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
24 seconds
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
47 seconds
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
55 seconds
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
Danish Study Reveals Diagnostic Gaps in Esophageal Obstructions
1 min
Danish Study Reveals Diagnostic Gaps in Esophageal Obstructions
Football Volunteer Christy Rowland Clinches 2023 Hall of Fame Award
1 min
Football Volunteer Christy Rowland Clinches 2023 Hall of Fame Award
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
1 min
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
51 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app