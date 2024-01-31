The theatre world mourns the passing of Chita Rivera, an indomitable force on Broadway, who has left an indelible imprint on the industry. Rivera, a trailblazing Latina actress, breathed her last at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy of ten Tony nominations, two wins, and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. A pioneer for Puerto Rican artists, Rivera's influence emanates through her iconic roles in 'West Side Story,' 'Bye Bye Birdie,' and 'Chicago.'

Misattributed Photo: A Historical Error

The Post's obituary of Rivera, however, made a notable error. It featured an iconic photo from the original Broadway production of 'West Side Story.' The photo was not of Rivera but of her understudy, Liane Plane, a recurring mistake made by various publications and photo agencies since the image first graced the pages of Life magazine in the late 1950s.

Liane Plane: An Accomplished Performer in Her Right

Plane, who passed away a month before Rivera at the age of 92, had an illustrious career herself. She was part of the original cast of 'Candide' in 1956, appeared in 'Redhead' in 1959, was a soloist with the American Ballet Theatre, and graced 1960s TV shows like 'The Garry Moore Show.' Even after her active career, she continued to teach ballet in New York up until the age of 88.

A Fond Remembrance

Plane's daughter, Lisa Marooney, and granddaughter remember her with affection. One anecdote that stands out is a meeting between Plane's granddaughter and Rivera. Rivera described Plane as 'always fabulous,' a testament to their camaraderie and mutual respect. The Post has since expressed regret over the photo misattribution and has presented the correct, full photo with both Rivera and Plane.