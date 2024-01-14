en English
Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Bill Hayes: The Iconic ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Passes Away at 98

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Remembering Bill Hayes: The Iconic ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Passes Away at 98

Bill Hayes, renowned for embodying the character Doug Williams in the American soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. Hayes, also known as a musician and Broadway performer, passed away at the age of 98. His legacy, marked by over five decades of dedication to his craft, remains etched in the hearts of his fans and the annals of television history.

A Love Story On and Off-Screen

Hayes’ journey on ‘Days of Our Lives’ began in 1970, when he first stepped into the shoes of Doug Williams. In an unexpected turn of events, the show also became the backdrop for Hayes’ real-life romance with co-star Susan Seaforth Hayes. Their on-screen marriage in 1976 mirrored their off-screen union two years prior, captivating audiences and solidifying them as an iconic pair in television history. Their dual romance even earned them a spot on the cover of Time magazine, a testament to their appeal and influence.

A Life Dedicated to Art

Apart from his enduring role in ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Hayes wore many hats. He was a noted singer, with his rendition of ‘The Ballad of Davy Crockett’ soaring to the top of the Billboard charts in 1955. Before his stint on the soap opera, Hayes had already established himself in Broadway and nightclubs. However, it was his portrayal of Doug Williams that truly catapulted him to fame, earning him two Daytime Emmy nominations and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Remembering Bill Hayes

Hayes’ passing was confirmed by his agent, stating that he was surrounded by family during his final moments. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. Hayes leaves behind his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, five children from his previous marriage to Mary Hobbs, 12 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. As tributes pour in, the ‘Days of Our Lives’ family and fans worldwide mourn the loss of an entertainment stalwart. Bill Hayes may be gone, but his legacy as Doug Williams and his contributions to the art of storytelling are far from forgotten.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Arts & Entertainment

