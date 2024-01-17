Relix Premieres First Video from 2024 Live Series Featuring SKULL & ROSES

Relix, the acclaimed music magazine, has launched the 2024 edition of its live series in collaboration with SKULL & ROSES, setting its lens on the transformative power of music as showcased at the Ventura County Fairground. The series, entitled The Road to Venture, is set to feature performances from the upcoming music festival scheduled for April 19-21, 2024.

Revisiting the Grateful Dead's Legacy

The initial video released from the series offers viewers a captivating look at the band, Sage and Spirits, performing a cover of the Grateful Dead's iconic song 'Feels Like a Stranger'. The performance, recorded on April 19, 2023, features several renowned musicians, including Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Jay Lane, Rob Barraco, Skip Vangelis, and Jake Wolf. Rob Eaton, a member of the Dark Star Orchestra, steps into the shoes of Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir, adding his unique touch to the performance.

Festival Highlights

The forthcoming SKULL & ROSES festival promises to be a musical extravaganza, with performances by the Dark Star Orchestra, The Golden Gate Wingmen, Sage and Spirits, Melvin Seals & JGB, Stu Allen & Mars Hotel, Jerry's Middle Finger, among others. These performances are anticipated to add their own hues to the vibrant tapestry of music that the festival is renowned for.

Anticipation for More Content

As the festival goers and music enthusiasts look forward to this event, Relix has hinted at the release of more content from the SKULL & ROSES 2023 series as part of the ongoing The Road To Ventura video series. These releases are sure to build anticipation and offer a glimpse into the musical journey that awaits at the Ventura County Fairground.