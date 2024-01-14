Reimagining The Wasp: ‘What If…?’ Revisits Original Vision for the ‘Avengers’

In the latest twist to the ‘Avengers’ storyline, Marvel’s animated anthology series ‘What If…?’ has reimagined Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, as the one leading the charge against the Chitauri during the Battle of New York. The fifth episode of Season 2, ‘What if…? Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper,’ presents an alternate Avengers team, where the Hulk is replaced by Hope Van Dyne, the second-generation Wasp.

The Original Vision for The Wasp

This inclusion is especially striking as it revisits the original vision for The Wasp in the 2012 ‘Avengers’ film directed by Joss Whedon. As per ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ Whedon intended to cast Zooey Deschanel as Hope Van Dyne and envisioned The Wasp as a central character. In Whedon’s initial plan, The Wasp would have been the ‘funniest character in the whole movie’, with a substantial and well-crafted role. Unfortunately, this vision did not come to fruition in the final version of the film.

Reviving Hope Van Dyne’s Character

The animated series ‘What If…?’ has brought this concept back to life by positioning Hope Van Dyne’s Wasp alongside Captain Carter, the series’ focal point. The second season of ‘What If…?’ has received commendations from fans for its innovative takes on beloved characters and storylines, including alternate Avengers team-ups, an invincible Ultron, and a powerful new character, Kahhori.

A Fresh Take on Captain America and Peggy Carter’s Love Story

Season 2 also delves into the tragic love story of Captain America and Peggy Carter, sparking fan theories about their relationship and the identity of Peggy’s children. Despite speculation suggesting Captain America as the father of Peggy’s children following time travel in ‘Endgame,’ the MCU has yet to provide definitive answers. Hayley Atwell, the actor portraying Peggy Carter, has expressed hope for a satisfying resolution to fans’ questions and shared her own ideas about Peggy’s offspring.