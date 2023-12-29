Regine Velasquez to Revamp ‘Regine Rocks’ Concert for Repeat Performance

Renowned as Asia’s songbird, Regine Velasquez has made an exciting announcement for her fans worldwide. The celebrated Filipina singer shared her plans to revamp the successful ‘Regine Rocks’ concert for its repeat performance slated for April in the upcoming year. She revealed that at least half of the concert’s repertoire would be altered, promising a fresh and unique experience for the audience. This decision reflects Velasquez’s belief that every performance should be distinctive, mirroring her evolving state and the passage of time.

Regine Rocks: A Concert Like No Other

Originally, the concert featured a unique blend of iconic rock anthems such as ‘We Will Rock You,’ ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing,’ ‘It’s My Life,’ ‘Creep,’ ‘What’s Up,’ and popular Original Pilipino Music (OPM) hits like ‘Liwanag sa Dilim,’ ‘Hallelujah,’ and ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo.’ This combination resonated powerfully with the audience, marking the concert as a huge success.

Velasquez, typically known for her soul-stirring ballad performances, expressed her excitement about the energy and dynamism of the rock genre. This marked a significant pivot from her usual musical style, adding an unexpected twist to her repertoire and leaving her audience eager for more.

Surprise Success Leads to Repeat Performance

The songbird confessed that the concert’s success was a pleasant surprise, which led to the decision for a repeat performance during her birthday month. She believes this offers a perfect opportunity to present a new version of the ‘Regine Rocks’ concert, infusing it with fresh energy while still maintaining the spirit of the original show.

Looking Forward: New Album and Surprises

Beyond her concert plans, Velasquez hinted at future surprises for her fans. She teased the potential release of her new album ‘Reginefied’ in the following year. The anticipation of this album, coupled with the promise of new twists in her performances, makes the upcoming year an exciting one for Regine Velasquez and her fans.