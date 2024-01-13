Reggaeton Stars Karol G and Feid Confirm Relationship, Celebrate Shared Cultural Roots

In a vibrant blend of music, romance, and cultural representation, Colombian reggaeton artists Karol G and Feid have publicly confirmed their relationship. The rumors began to circulate when Feid, whose given name is Salomón Villada Hoyos, joined Karol G – Carolina Giraldo Navarro by birth – during her U.S. Bichota Tour in 2021. Initially, the duo dismissed the whispers of their budding romance, but as time elapsed, their bond deepened, eventually becoming impossible to deny. By June 2023, the pair were spotted hand-in-hand in public, adding fuel to the now blazing rumors.

Harmony in Love and Music

Their romance became even more evident when Feid accompanied Karol G in her Rose Bowl performances during the ‘Mañana Ser Bonito’ U.S. stadium tour. In a heartfelt gesture, Karol G dedicated a song to Feid, adding another layer of confirmation to their relationship. This romantic affirmation was further underscored by a Rolling Stone profile of the duo, which highlighted a candid photo of Feid on Karol G’s phone background.

Rooted in Reggaeton and Medellín

Both artists, hailing from Medellín, Colombia, share a profound passion for reggaeton, a genre deeply rooted in Puerto Rican music, characterized by a fusion of reggae and hip-hop influences. Their success in the music industry is not only a testament to their talent but also to their commitment to representing their Latin American and Medellín roots in their music and style.

Feid: A Reggaeton Powerhouse

Feid, in addition to his successful career as a reggaeton artist, is a renowned songwriter who has collaborated with industry giants like J Balvin, Nicky Jam, and Christina Aguilera. His distinctive fashion style, characterized by a pop of lime green and basketball shorts, is a nod to the Medellín ‘nea’ subculture. Feid’s talent and unique style have not gone unnoticed. In 2023, he was nominated for six Latin American Grammys, and he headlined his own U.S. tour, further cementing his place in the reggaeton landscape.