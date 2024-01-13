en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Reggaeton Stars Karol G and Feid Confirm Relationship, Celebrate Shared Cultural Roots

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Reggaeton Stars Karol G and Feid Confirm Relationship, Celebrate Shared Cultural Roots

In a vibrant blend of music, romance, and cultural representation, Colombian reggaeton artists Karol G and Feid have publicly confirmed their relationship. The rumors began to circulate when Feid, whose given name is Salomón Villada Hoyos, joined Karol G – Carolina Giraldo Navarro by birth – during her U.S. Bichota Tour in 2021. Initially, the duo dismissed the whispers of their budding romance, but as time elapsed, their bond deepened, eventually becoming impossible to deny. By June 2023, the pair were spotted hand-in-hand in public, adding fuel to the now blazing rumors.

Harmony in Love and Music

Their romance became even more evident when Feid accompanied Karol G in her Rose Bowl performances during the ‘Mañana Ser Bonito’ U.S. stadium tour. In a heartfelt gesture, Karol G dedicated a song to Feid, adding another layer of confirmation to their relationship. This romantic affirmation was further underscored by a Rolling Stone profile of the duo, which highlighted a candid photo of Feid on Karol G’s phone background.

Rooted in Reggaeton and Medellín

Both artists, hailing from Medellín, Colombia, share a profound passion for reggaeton, a genre deeply rooted in Puerto Rican music, characterized by a fusion of reggae and hip-hop influences. Their success in the music industry is not only a testament to their talent but also to their commitment to representing their Latin American and Medellín roots in their music and style.

Feid: A Reggaeton Powerhouse

Feid, in addition to his successful career as a reggaeton artist, is a renowned songwriter who has collaborated with industry giants like J Balvin, Nicky Jam, and Christina Aguilera. His distinctive fashion style, characterized by a pop of lime green and basketball shorts, is a nod to the Medellín ‘nea’ subculture. Feid’s talent and unique style have not gone unnoticed. In 2023, he was nominated for six Latin American Grammys, and he headlined his own U.S. tour, further cementing his place in the reggaeton landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment Colombia Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
33 mins ago
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
In a candid revelation, Agastya Nanda, the maternal grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, shared intriguing anecdotes from his journey into the Hindi film industry. His debut performance in the film ‘The Archies’ is now streaming on Netflix India, marking his entry into the world of cinema. Growing Up Away from the Limelight Agastya, the
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
59 mins ago
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
59 mins ago
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
40 mins ago
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
46 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
57 mins ago
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
14 seconds
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
45 seconds
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
58 seconds
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
1 min
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
1 min
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
1 min
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
2 mins
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
2 mins
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
2 mins
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
31 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
38 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
40 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app