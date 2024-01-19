Reflecting on the 'Law & Order' Cast: Then and Now

In the annals of television history, few shows have remained as enduring and impactful as 'Law & Order.' Since its debut in 1990, the series has been a fixture of prime time television, earning a dedicated fanbase and launching the careers of several notable actors. This article looks back at the careers and personal lives of three key actors from the series: Sam Waterston, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Jerry Orbach.

Sam Waterston: From Oscar Nominee to Humanitarian Activist

Sam Waterston, known for his portrayal of District Attorney Jack McCoy, was already an acclaimed actor before joining the 'Law & Order' ensemble. With a Golden Globe nomination for 'The Great Gatsby' and an Oscar nomination for 'The Killing Fields,' Waterston brought gravitas and depth to his character. After the show's initial end in 2010, Waterston forged a path marked by continued acting success and humanitarian work, earning multiple awards for his dedication to causes such as climate change, for which he was even arrested during a protest. In 2022, he returned to the beloved role of Jack McCoy for the series' revival.

S. Epatha Merkerson: A Journey of Dramatic Excellence

Before joining 'Law & Order' as Lieutenant Anita van Buren, S. Epatha Merkerson had already begun to make her mark in both film and television. However, it was her role in the long-running series that showcased her dramatic prowess, earning her critical acclaim and a devoted fan following. A key highlight of her career came with the TV movie 'Lackawanna Blues,' which won her several awards. After the end of 'Law & Order,' Merkerson continued her television career with the 'Chicago Fire' series and its spinoffs, and made a notable appearance on the show 'Finding Your Roots,' exploring her ancestry.

Jerry Orbach: A Broadway Star Turned Beloved Detective

Jerry Orbach was a Broadway veteran before he became Detective Lennie Briscoe on 'Law & Order.' With memorable roles in 'Chicago' and 'Promises, Promises,' as well as in films like 'Dirty Dancing,' Orbach brought a unique blend of charm and grit to his portrayal of Briscoe. Despite being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1994, he continued his role on the show, cementing his place in viewers' hearts. Although this article does not delve into Orbach's life or career after his diagnosis, his legacy on 'Law & Order' remains unforgettable.