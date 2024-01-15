Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Steal the Show at Critics Choice Awards

At the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon turned heads as she graced the red carpet, not alone, but accompanied by her daughter, Ava Phillippe. Witherspoon, a nominee for Best Actress for her role in Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show,’ was a vision in a black strapless gown by Celine. Her stylish ensemble was accentuated by a bow detail and a thigh-high slit, with strappy Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry adding the finishing glamorous touch.

A Mother-Daughter Duo Dazzles

Complementing her mother’s elegance, Ava Phillippe, 24, emerged as a young fashion icon. She matched Witherspoon’s black theme, donning a pearl-adorned Monique Lhuillier minidress. The look was completed with Christian Louboutin heels and a classy Celine bag. This mother-daughter duo’s sartorial choices were a testament to their shared sense of style, making them the cynosure of all eyes at the event.

From Mother-Son to Mother-Daughter

Just a week before the Critics Choice Awards, Witherspoon had attended the Golden Globes with her son, Deacon Phillippe, marking his first appearance at an awards show. The 47-year-old actress was seen in a black velvet Monique Lhuillier dress featuring a pink satin bodice, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The young Phillippe had shared his mother’s advice for the evening, which consisted of practical tips like carrying gum and hand sanitizer, and more profound ones like being nice to everyone. Witherspoon’s humorous tag as the ‘party animal’ by her son gave fans a glimpse into the playful bond shared between the mother and son.

More Than Just Fashion

While the spotlight was on Reese Witherspoon and her family’s fashion choices, the significance of the event must not be overlooked. The Critics Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport, is known for honoring cinematic achievements and often serves as a predictor for Academy Award nominations. With ‘The Morning Show’ receiving six nominations, including Best Drama Series and Witherspoon’s Best Actress nomination, the event highlighted the artistic prowess and the relentless work behind the scenes of these shows and movies.