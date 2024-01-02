en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Reem Sameer Shaikh: An Year-End Reflection Amid Health Challenges and Future Prospects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Reem Sameer Shaikh: An Year-End Reflection Amid Health Challenges and Future Prospects

Indian television actress, Reem Sameer Shaikh, recognized for her recent role as Isha in the Beyond Dreams show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,’ alongside actors Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani, has been reflecting on the past year amid health challenges. Having commenced her career as a child artist, Reem garnered popularity through her performance in Zee TV’s ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and continued to intrigue audiences with her roles in ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.’

Fans Rally Around Reem

Despite recent health issues, which included being unwell and on a drip, Reem expressed contentment with her life’s journey on social media as she drove to her favorite cafe. The actress’s supporters have rallied around her, extending wishes for her swift recovery and good health in the new year. Their affection for Reem is evident in their comments and social media interactions.

A Plea for Privacy

Simultaneously, Reem Sameer Shaikh posted a message dedicated to the media, pleading for privacy for late actor Tunisha Sharma’s family. This plea came after photos and videos of Tunisha’s mother from the funeral were widely shared online. Reem expressed dismay at the publicity of these images and urged the media to respect their privacy during this time of unbearable loss.

Future Casting Speculations

The actress’s fans are eagerly awaiting her next project. There are speculations involving Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Avneet Kaur for the lead role in the show ‘Imlie.’ As the television landscape continues to evolve, readers are encouraged to stay tuned for more news about television shows, Hindi news, and OTT projects.

0
Arts & Entertainment India OTT
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

93-Year-Old Syd Handy's Book 'Being Handy' Chronicles a Resilient Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Night Swim: Haunting Pool-based Horror Film to Kick Off 2024

By BNN Correspondents

From Comic-Con to Echo: A Journey Through Marvel's Revolutionary Marketing

By BNN Correspondents

Actress Apara Mehta on Blurring Lines between On-Screen and Real Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari ...
heart comment 0
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Tops MUAHS Nominations, Misses Oscar Shortlist

By BNN Correspondents

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Tops MUAHS Nominations, Misses Oscar Shortlist
Bailey Hikawa: Transforming the Mundane into Fascinating Art

By Nitish Verma

Bailey Hikawa: Transforming the Mundane into Fascinating Art
Speculation Swirls Around Susan Twist’s Recent Appearances in Doctor Who

By BNN Correspondents

Speculation Swirls Around Susan Twist's Recent Appearances in Doctor Who
Marvel’s ‘Timeless’ Trailer: A Glimpse into the Future Amid Mixed Reviews

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel's 'Timeless' Trailer: A Glimpse into the Future Amid Mixed Reviews
Latest Headlines
World News
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
1 min
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
2 mins
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
2 mins
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
Adele Roberts to Compete in Dancing On Ice Following Cancer Recovery
2 mins
Adele Roberts to Compete in Dancing On Ice Following Cancer Recovery
Washington Commanders Gear Up for Major Overhaul After Disappointing Season
2 mins
Washington Commanders Gear Up for Major Overhaul After Disappointing Season
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
3 mins
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
3 mins
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
Oklahoma State Football: Navigating the Offseason Challenges
3 mins
Oklahoma State Football: Navigating the Offseason Challenges
Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW
3 mins
Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app