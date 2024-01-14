Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of ‘Dear Octopus’

The 1930s theatre — a period often relegated to the margins of dramatic history, deemed conservative and trivial — is today being reinterpreted. A closer look into the era’s plays unveils a dynamic canvas where themes of identity, purpose, and the ominous shadows of international conflict were explored with audacity and nuance. A quintessential illustration of this creative vitality is Dodie Smith’s ‘Dear Octopus’, a play that premiered on the cusp of World War II, on September 14, 1938, and managed to hold its ground even as news of Chamberlain’s meeting with Hitler vied for public attention.

Women Playwrights: The Unsung Heroes of the Thirties

Contrary to the conventional narrative that paints this decade predominantly in the hues of Noël Coward’s works, women playwrights like Dodie Smith, Clemence Dane, and Molly Keane were key figures, challenging and enriching the theatrical landscape of the time. Their contributions are a testament to the era’s daring exploration of serious issues, often camouflaged behind the veneer of domesticity or frivolity.

Experimentation Within Constraints: The Drawing-Room Genre

The Thirties theatre was marked by experimentation within well-established genre constraints. J.B. Priestley’s time-slip dramas and Coward’s avant-garde pieces epitomize this trend. Even literary luminaries like T.S. Eliot, W.H. Auden, and Christopher Isherwood dabbled in dramatic ventures, although their efforts met with mixed reception.

‘Dear Octopus’ Revival: A New Lens for Thirties Theatre

The recent revival of ‘Dear Octopus’ at the National Theatre, with Emily Burns at the helm and Lindsay Duncan in the lead, offers audiences an opportunity to re-evaluate the intricacies and craft of Thirties theatre. Tom Littler, who successfully adapted Sheridan’s ‘She Stoops to Conquer’ to a Thirties setting, underscores the rich societal commentary and emotional complexity that lie beneath the era’s seemingly polite surface.

The nuanced portrayal of generational dynamics and the interplay of characters from different eras within the Thirties theatre provide a deeper understanding of the social and cultural tensions of the period. Far from being a mere reflection of domestic issues, Thirties theatre is a vibrant chronicle of its time, waiting to be rediscovered and appreciated in all its depth.