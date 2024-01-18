Rediscovered Star Wars Scene Sparks Fan Appreciation, Franchise Continues to Expand

Star Wars aficionados have recently unearthed an entertaining deleted scene from the prequel 'Revenge of the Sith'. The scene, a light-hearted exchange between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, shows Anakin mimicking R2-D2's beeps without comprehending them, as their translator malfunctions. This discovery has sparked significant fan appreciation, with many asserting that this moment deserved a place in the official canon.

A Humorous Exchange from a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor, who played Anakin and Obi-Wan respectively, seem to relish filming this humorous exchange. Both actors have since returned to their iconic roles in the Star Wars universe, with Christensen reprising his role as Anakin in the 2022 'Ahsoka' series, and both featuring in the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' show on Disney Plus in 2022.

Star Wars: An Expanding Universe

While their future appearances in the franchise remain uncertain, the Star Wars universe continues to grow. Several new releases are in the pipeline for 2024, including 'Skeleton Crew', 'The Acolyte', 'Young Jedi Adventures', 'The Bad Batch' season 3, and 'Tales of the Jedi' season 2.

Rediscovery of Shon Ju

Meanwhile, the latest issue of Star Wars: The High Republic Shadows of Starlight 3 has reintroduced an unconventional style of Force combat known as Shon Ju. Initially part of the Legends continuity, Jedi Grandmaster Pra Tre Veter uses Shon Ju to defend townspeople from the Nihil, relying solely on his bare hands. Shon Ju, generally reserved for extreme situations due to its aggressive nature, has been revamped to focus more on defense. It's believed that the First Jedi might have developed this method before the first lightsabers were crafted. A potential connection between Shon Ju and Jedi Ezra Bridger, who fights using only the Force and his bare hands during his exile on Peridea in the Ahsoka series, has also been hinted at.