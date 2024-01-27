Red Ollero to Entertain with 'Triangle of Doom' Comedy Show this Valentine's Season

As the Valentine's season approaches, a unique form of entertainment is set to captivate both singles and couples. Stand-up comedian and actor, Red Ollero, is inviting everyone to indulge in laughter at the triple-headliner comedy show “Triangle of Doom” on February 10 and 17.

Comedy Show for the Season of Love

The event will mark Ollero’s first comedy show for 2024 and promises an evening packed with humour and wit. He will be accompanied on stage by his long-time collaborators, Andren Bernardo and Alexio Tabafunda, making the show a triple threat of comedy genius. The show is designed to lighten hearts and evoke laughter, offering a refreshing take on Valentine's celebrations.

Special Promos for Singles

Understanding the need for some light-hearted fun, especially for singles during Valentine's season, the trio is offering special promos. One such enticing offer is a third-wheel promo, priced at P 2,500 for three tickets, available until Feb 3. This unique promotional strategy is designed to encourage singles to embrace the season with laughter, rather than lamenting their relationship status.

Performance Venues and Dates

The “Triangle of Doom” comedy show will be hosted at two notable venues. The first show will take place on February 10 at PMC, Spotlight Blackbox in Circuit Makati. The second date, February 17, will see the trio entertain audiences at the Teatrino, Promenade in San Juan City. Both shows promise an evening filled with laughter and entertainment, catering to all who seek a different kind of celebration this Valentine's season.