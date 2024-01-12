en English
Arts & Entertainment

Red Concepción to Make Broadway Debut in Musical ‘Chicago’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Red Concepción to Make Broadway Debut in Musical ‘Chicago’

Red Concepción, the veteran theater artist known for his captivating performances in productions such as Miss Saigon, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Equus, is set to make his Broadway debut in the celebrated musical Chicago. Assuming the role of ‘Amos Hart,’ Concepción will step onto the illustrious stage of the Ambassador Theatre in New York City starting January 15, 2024.

Chicago: A Broadway Mainstay

Chicago, now the longest-running American musical on Broadway, is a testament to the enduring allure of the theater. The musical’s narrative, set against the backdrop of the 1920s, revolves around the character of Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer whose life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entangled in a murder case. The musical’s compelling storyline, coupled with dazzling portrayals of a bygone era, has captivated audiences for decades.

John Kander: A Pillar of Broadway

The production also pays tribute to the indelible contributions of John Kander, a Broadway legend who has had shows running on the Great White Way for the past 50 years. Kander, who co-wrote the score for Chicago, has left an indelible mark on the world of theater with his musical brilliance.

The Ensemble Cast

Concepción joins a cast that includes renowned performers Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, and Max von Essen as Billy Flynn. With performances scheduled throughout the week, including special holiday shows, theater enthusiasts can experience this timeless production at their leisure.

Arts & Entertainment Philippines United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

