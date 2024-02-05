Recording Academy Accused of Silencing Abuse Victims; Kerry King Talks Post-Slayer Life

A distressing report has emerged, presenting allegations that the Recording Academy, custodian of the Grammy Awards, has been exploiting non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to muzzle women who have lodged sexual abuse complaints. This revelation has triggered a wave of apprehensions about the Academy's modus operandi and its approach towards handling such grave assertions.

Recording Academy's Silence Strategy

The insinuation that the Recording Academy has been systematically deploying NDAs to suppress women who have reported sexual abuse is a serious indictment of the organization's ethical standards. It casts a long dark shadow over the Academy's prestige, raising questions about the sanctity of the institution and its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful environment for all.

Kerry King's New Beginnings

In other news, Kerry King, the erstwhile guitarist of the legendary thrash metal band Slayer, has pulled back the curtain on his life after the band's dissolution. King, in an interview with Rolling Stone, expressed his regret about the timing of Slayer's termination but accepted it as part of the journey. He also signaled his determination to continue in music, indicating that retirement was not an option despite Slayer's disbandment.

King's Unwavering Commitment to Music

King's resolve to forge ahead in the music industry is a testament to his passion for metal music. His focus on the future, despite the end of an era with Slayer, highlights his dedication to his craft and his unwavering commitment to his fans. His upcoming solo venture, 'From Hell I Rise', is a clear indication of his determination to continue contributing to the world of metal music.