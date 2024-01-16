Record Low Viewership for 75th Emmy Awards: A Deep Dive

The 75th annual Emmy Awards on Fox marked an historic decline in viewership this year, with only 4.3 million people tuning in. The event's numbers plummeted a staggering 27% from the previous record low of 5.9 million viewers for the 2022 telecast. The customary September scheduling was disrupted by strikes from Hollywood's writers and actors, leading to a four-month delay.

Factors Influencing the Decline

The Emmy Awards faced stiff competition from the NFL Wild Card weekend, which significantly impacted the number of viewers. Furthermore, the simultaneous coverage of the Iowa caucuses may have diverted potential viewers. Despite the downturn, the Emmy's audience was far less than half of the 9.4 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Golden Globes telecast on CBS just eight days prior.

Embracing Classic Television

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 75th Emmy Awards show received generally positive reviews. The show celebrated the glory of classic television through the decades, featuring tributes to past television. Iconic shows such as 'Cheers,' 'Martin,' and 'Grey's Anatomy' were honored with reunions and set recreations. However, these highlights failed to reverse the downward trend of viewership.

Historical Viewership Trends

In 2020, the pandemic-led Emmys set a then-new low with 6.1 million viewers. There was a slight recovery in 2021 with 7.4 million viewers before declining again in 2022. The Emmys, which the four major broadcast networks take turns airing, last attracted more than 10 million viewers in 2018. The peak viewership was in 2000 with an impressive 21.8 million viewers, a number that seems unattainable in the current climate.