Record-Breaking Sales Solidify Salcedo Auctions’ Position in Philippine Art Market

Salcedo Auctions, a preeminent platform for art sales in the Philippines, has laid the groundwork for a thriving art market in the country, marked by an impressive year-end performance with the highest auction clearance rate in the fine art sector. The record-breaking sale of the ‘Subway Madonna’, a masterpiece by Benedicto ‘BenCab’ Cabrera, has become a pivotal moment in the country’s art auction history. The artwork fetched P11,096,000, marking the highest price per size for any work by the national artist ever sold at auction. The piece was previously owned by Glenda Jackson, the award-winning actress.

Pushing the Boundaries of the Art Market

The remarkable success of Salcedo Auctions extends beyond the sale of BenCab’s ‘Subway Madonna’. The auction house also witnessed record-breaking sales of works by other Philippine national artists. Napoleon Abueva’s 12-seater bench, Mauro Malang Santos’ ‘Vendors’ from 2006, and Constancio Bernardo’s 1971 piece ‘July’ all set new records in their respective categories. Additionally, Federico Aguilar Alcuaz’s ‘Tres Marias’ painting achieved a new record at the auction.

Vicente Manansala’s Watercolors and More

The auction’s prominence was further underscored by the sale of Vicente Manansala’s watercolors, particularly his 1957 ‘Untitled (Canal Scene)’, which realized P2,102,400. The success of the event extended beyond paintings to other categories, with noteworthy sales in ‘Jewelry and Timepieces’ and ‘Ecclesiastic Art’. The ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’ oil painting and a diamond-encrusted Panthère watch by Cartier, which sold for nearly P2 million, were among the highlights.

Rounding Up a Successful Year

Moreover, the year also saw Kenneth Cobonpue’s ‘Ziggy’ prototype chair being honored with the prestigious Pratt Legends award, adding another feather in the cap of the successful auction house. As a leading indicator of the Philippine art market, Salcedo Auctions continues to encourage and facilitate the growth of art appreciation and investment in the country.