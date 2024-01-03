en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Record-Breaking Sales Solidify Salcedo Auctions’ Position in Philippine Art Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Record-Breaking Sales Solidify Salcedo Auctions’ Position in Philippine Art Market

Salcedo Auctions, a preeminent platform for art sales in the Philippines, has laid the groundwork for a thriving art market in the country, marked by an impressive year-end performance with the highest auction clearance rate in the fine art sector. The record-breaking sale of the ‘Subway Madonna’, a masterpiece by Benedicto ‘BenCab’ Cabrera, has become a pivotal moment in the country’s art auction history. The artwork fetched P11,096,000, marking the highest price per size for any work by the national artist ever sold at auction. The piece was previously owned by Glenda Jackson, the award-winning actress.

Pushing the Boundaries of the Art Market

The remarkable success of Salcedo Auctions extends beyond the sale of BenCab’s ‘Subway Madonna’. The auction house also witnessed record-breaking sales of works by other Philippine national artists. Napoleon Abueva’s 12-seater bench, Mauro Malang Santos’ ‘Vendors’ from 2006, and Constancio Bernardo’s 1971 piece ‘July’ all set new records in their respective categories. Additionally, Federico Aguilar Alcuaz’s ‘Tres Marias’ painting achieved a new record at the auction.

Vicente Manansala’s Watercolors and More

The auction’s prominence was further underscored by the sale of Vicente Manansala’s watercolors, particularly his 1957 ‘Untitled (Canal Scene)’, which realized P2,102,400. The success of the event extended beyond paintings to other categories, with noteworthy sales in ‘Jewelry and Timepieces’ and ‘Ecclesiastic Art’. The ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe’ oil painting and a diamond-encrusted Panthère watch by Cartier, which sold for nearly P2 million, were among the highlights.

Rounding Up a Successful Year

Moreover, the year also saw Kenneth Cobonpue’s ‘Ziggy’ prototype chair being honored with the prestigious Pratt Legends award, adding another feather in the cap of the successful auction house. As a leading indicator of the Philippine art market, Salcedo Auctions continues to encourage and facilitate the growth of art appreciation and investment in the country.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Walsall Arena & Arts Centre Hits Record with 'Cinderella' Pantomime; Reveals Exciting 2024 Line-up
The Walsall Arena & Arts Centre in Leamore has set a new record with its production of ‘Cinderella’, now the borough’s best-selling professional pantomime. The show featured a considerable contribution from local talent, with students from Walsall College stepping into the spotlight. The announcement for the venue’s 2024 pantomime production is eagerly awaited. Walsall’s Pantomime
Walsall Arena & Arts Centre Hits Record with 'Cinderella' Pantomime; Reveals Exciting 2024 Line-up
Oni Press to Release 'Faceless and the Family 3': A Glimpse into Matt Lesniewski's Creative Genius
3 mins ago
Oni Press to Release 'Faceless and the Family 3': A Glimpse into Matt Lesniewski's Creative Genius
Sparkle to Light Up Honkai: Star Rail's Version 2.0 Roster
3 mins ago
Sparkle to Light Up Honkai: Star Rail's Version 2.0 Roster
Focus Entertainment and Epic Games Offer 'A Plague Tale: Innocence' for Free on Epic Games Store
3 mins ago
Focus Entertainment and Epic Games Offer 'A Plague Tale: Innocence' for Free on Epic Games Store
Experience the Magic: Disney On Ice Comes to Indianapolis
3 mins ago
Experience the Magic: Disney On Ice Comes to Indianapolis
LEGO Unveils Marvel Studios BrickHeadz Sets: Iron Spider and Potted Groot
3 mins ago
LEGO Unveils Marvel Studios BrickHeadz Sets: Iron Spider and Potted Groot
Latest Headlines
World News
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
27 seconds
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
36 seconds
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
38 seconds
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
41 seconds
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
46 seconds
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
1 min
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
2 mins
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
2 mins
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
2 mins
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
3 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app