Recollections of a Grammy Win: Neil Rosenberg and the Folk Music Revival

Neil Rosenberg, a renowned folklore expert and academic, still vividly recalls the day he was informed of his Grammy nomination in 1998. The moment was a delightful surprise, an affirmation of the success of a record to which he had lent his expertise. His considerable contributions to the 1997 reissue of the groundbreaking Anthology of American Folk Music, initially compiled by Harry Smith in 1952, had not gone unnoticed.

Catalyst for the Folk Music Revival

The original anthology was a game-changer, a key catalyst in launching the folk music revival of the mid-20th century. It made a range of rare and impactful music readily accessible during a time when such recordings were difficult to come by. The anthology's reissue, to which Rosenberg contributed his profound understanding of the genre, was no less important.

From Academic to Folk Music Luminary

In 1968, Rosenberg relocated to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. He took up a teaching position at Memorial University, where he quickly became a respected figure in the academic world. His pioneering work in the field of folk music, including his influential book, Transforming Tradition, marked him out as a leading authority on the subject.

A Well-Deserved Recognition

Rosenberg's Grammy win for Best Album Notes came as a surprise, even though he was well aware of the album's significance. He attended the 40th Grammy Awards ceremony at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, where he was witness to several unforgettable performances and moments - most notably, Bob Dylan's interrupted performance. While the physical Grammy award, engraved with his name, arrived months after the ceremony, it did not diminish the impact of Rosenberg's remarkable achievement.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, where he continues to reside, Rosenberg's Grammy win has earned him persistent recognition, both personally and professionally. He holds the unique distinction of being the province's only Grammy winner, a testament to his monumental contributions to the world of folk music.