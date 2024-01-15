Rebel Wolves Unveils 'Dawnwalker': A New Saga Begins

Rebel Wolves, a fledgling studio composed of former CD Projekt Red developers, has unveiled their inaugural game, 'Dawnwalker'. This revelation, disseminated via a tweet, has ignited curiosity due to the game's ostensible vampire theme and visual hints echoing 'The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine' expansion. The announcement image for 'Dawnwalker' brandishes a sanguinary color scheme and a scene insinuating a 'blood in the water' motif. The central figure in the image is portrayed holding a sword amidst a monstrous metamorphosis, drawing parallels to Detlaff, a character from 'The Witcher 3' DLC. An enigmatic symbol hovering above the character's head alludes to potential religious or mystical aspects within the game.

Advertisment

'Dawnwalker': A New Chapter Begins

The game is confirmed to be a single-player, open-world RPG for PC and next-gen consoles, marking the first title in a proposed Dawnwalker saga. 'Dawnwalker' is a dark fantasy RPG with an emphasis on storytelling and player choices. The protagonist is hinted to harbor a duality, potentially capable of transforming into a supernatural entity with unique abilities. A strategic investment from NetEase suggests the game's ambition to emulate the best elements of 'The Witcher 3'.

Rebel Wolves: A New Pack with Familiar Faces

Advertisment

Rebel Wolves, assembled by former CD Projekt Red veterans, is now in the Alpha stage of development for their first game. Joining the pack is Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, a former narrative designer at CD Projekt Red, who steps in as creative director. His passion for narrative-driven role-playing adventures and his enthusiasm to be part of the project underscore the studio's commitment to their ambitious new saga. Developed with Unreal Engine 5, 'Dawnwalker' promises to be a compelling narrative, offering diverse choices and a visually striking dark fantasy world.

Expectations and Anticipation

While Rebel Wolves is an independent studio unchained from 'The Witcher' franchise, the developers' experience with the critically acclaimed RPG series has heightened expectations and curiosity surrounding their upcoming game. As anticipation builds, more details about the game are expected to be revealed later this year. With the promise of immersive storytelling, captivating characters, and a world ripe for exploration and experimentation, 'Dawnwalker' hints at a promising future for Rebel Wolves.