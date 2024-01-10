en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rebel Salute Turns 30: Samory I Among Top Acts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Rebel Salute Turns 30: Samory I Among Top Acts

Rebel Salute, a premier roots and reggae festival, is ringing in its 30th year with a stellar lineup of top reggae artists, including the rapidly rising star, Samory I. Set to take center stage on February 19, these artists are ready to deliver performances filled with positivity and exceptional quality, living up to the festival’s reputation for delivering high-intensity, soul-stirring music.

Samory I: A New Force in Reggae

Among the lineup is Samory I, known for his hit ‘Rasta Nuh Gangsta.’ In a recent interview, the artist expressed his enthusiasm for performing at the festival, emphasizing that he views the stage as a powerful platform to spread positivity. Since his entry into the reggae scene in 2016, Samory I has been met with growing acclaim, particularly for his album ‘Strength.’ He remains open to collaborations with other artists who share his positive approach to music and is set to bring something unique to the audience at Rebel Salute.

Rebel Salute: A Festival with a Difference

Known for its vegetarian cuisine, herbal offerings, and an array of musical acts, Rebel Salute has long been a standout event on the reggae calendar. As it approaches its 30th anniversary, the festival has been making adjustments to improve the attendee experience. Tony Rebel, the event’s founder, has promised a more curated lineup of 15 acts per night, aiming for a total of 30 acts to commemorate the anniversary.

A Curated Lineup for a Special Anniversary

Notable reggae artists such as Third World, Anthony B, Marcia Griffiths, Sanchez, and Sean Paul will be gracing the festival stage. Despite the presence of these big names, Samory I is confident that he will bring something special to the festival. With his unique blend of reggae and his commitment to spreading positive messages through his music, Samory I will undoubtedly add a distinctive flavor to the 30th edition of Rebel Salute.

Arts & Entertainment Jamaica Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

