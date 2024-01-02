en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Rebel Moon’ Dominates Netflix Charts: A Look at the Streaming Platform’s Top Performers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Netflix’s latest offering, ‘Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire’ by Zack Snyder, continues to dominate the streaming platform’s charts. Despite its recent release, the film has garnered 34 million views over the holiday period, making it Netflix’s top movie for the week. The film’s success is further highlighted by an estimated 77 million hours of watch time, indicating its wide popularity among viewers.

‘Rebel Moon’ Surpasses Previous Week’s Viewership

The film’s viewership has seen a noticeable increase, with the current week’s numbers surpassing the previous week’s views of 23.9 million. However, while ‘Rebel Moon’ has exhibited a strong performance, it falls short when compared to ‘Leave the World Behind’, another Netflix sensation that amassed over 40 million views within its first two weeks of release.

‘Rebel Moon’ Outperforms Other Recent Netflix Titles

Apart from ‘Leave the World Behind’, ‘Rebel Moon’ has outclassed other recent Netflix films such as ‘Leo’, ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’, and ‘The Killer’. Viewers and critics alike are eagerly awaiting to see how ‘Rebel Moon’ continues to fare in January.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Makes Strong Debut

In other news, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ marked its transition from Paramount Plus to Netflix with a strong debut, securing 6.2 million views. Despite the shift in platform, the film’s performance on Netflix indicates a sustained interest among viewers.

Stand-Up Comedy Specials See Notable Viewership

Netflix’s TV content has also seen significant viewership with stand-up comedy specials leading the pack. ‘Ricky Gervais: Armageddon’ attracted 8 million views, while ‘Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer’ garnered 2.2 million views in just a single day. Despite recent controversies surrounding these specials, audience engagement remains unflinchingly high.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

