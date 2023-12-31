en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rebekah Vardy Dropped from Celebrity Big Brother Line-up Following Leak

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:28 am EST
Rebekah Vardy Dropped from Celebrity Big Brother Line-up Following Leak

In a surprising twist, Rebekah Vardy, a prominent figure in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case, has reportedly been dropped from the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother. This decision comes after news regarding ITV’s interest in her participation was prematurely revealed to the public. Vardy, who was in the spotlight for her legal battle and rivalry with Coleen Rooney, was a top choice for the show’s producers. However, this leak has compelled them to explore other potential candidates.

The Fateful Leak

ITV bosses, who were gearing up to offer Vardy a substantial payout, were forced to recalibrate their plans after the leak. The revelation of Vardy’s potential participation in the show was deemed detrimental to the surprise element crucial to the show’s success. Consequently, the producers decided to consider other celebrities for the line-up.

(Read Also: English Sparkling Wine Producers Welcome New Year with Deregulation Cheers)

Celebrity Big Brother: The Return

Following the successful reboot of Big Brother on ITV2 in October, Celebrity Big Brother is scheduled to make a comeback in March 2024. The show, renowned for its unique format of celebrities cohabiting and participating in various tasks and nominations, will continue to offer a glimpse into the lives of its star-studded cast. Fans can look forward to additional content through ‘Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live’ and a live stream on ITVX and STV Player.

(Read Also: Red Sea Incident Reported by UKMTO Raises Maritime Security Concerns)

The Potential Line-up

Despite the setback with Vardy, the show’s line-up promises to be exciting. Rumored participants include notable personalities like Phillip Schofield and Jennifer Arcuri. Moreover, ITV is reportedly making significant efforts to sign Sarah Ferguson for the series. If successful, Ferguson’s insights into the Royal Family and Prince Andrew could potentially draw massive audiences.

Read More 

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Willie Colon's Abrupt Concert Exit Sparks Health Concerns Among Fans

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024: A Year of Innovation and Evolution Across Various Sectors

By Waqas Arain

Royal Rhythms: Prince William Reveals Sons' Divergent Musical Tastes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Broadway Legend Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80: A Life Remembered

By Bijay Laxmi

Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Give ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 15 mins
Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Give ...
heart comment 0
Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

By BNN Correspondents

Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support
TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria
Bobby Deol’s Stellar Comeback with ‘Animal’: A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty

By BNN Correspondents

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
1 min
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
3 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
6 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
7 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
10 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
11 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
11 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
12 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
12 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
20 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
33 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
41 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app