en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rebecca Romijn Dazzles at the 29th Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Rebecca Romijn Dazzles at the 29th Critics Choice Awards

On January 14, 2024, the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles became a dazzling spectacle of Hollywood glamour, hosting the 29th Critics Choice Awards. A star-studded congregation of industry’s finest, the ceremony honored the exceptional accomplishments in filmmaking and television programming of 2023. Among the luminaries gracing the red carpet was Rebecca Romijn, a seasoned actress known for her role in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’.

Rebecca Romijn’s Red Carpet Appearance

At 51, Romijn stunned the audience, elegantly dressed in a chic purple gown by Pamella Roland. The dress, featuring a plunging neckline and an off-the-shoulder design, was accentuated by a darker purple pattern along the sides and neckline. She accessorized her ensemble with sparkling earrings, rings, a necklace, and a matching purple feathered clutch purse. Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek, blunt cut with a center part, completing her glamorous look.

Co-Stars and Companions

Sharing the red carpet with Romijn was her co-star and husband, Jerry O’Connell. The duo is also known for co-hosting ‘The Real Love Boat’, a show where they charmingly perform the opening song. Their camaraderie and shared enthusiasm added a warm touch to the grandeur of the event.

The Awards and Nominations

The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler for the second consecutive year, were broadcast live on The CW. The nominations were led by ‘Barbie’ with a record 18 nods, followed by ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’. The Best Picture category presented a diverse array of nominees, including ‘The Color Purple’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and ‘Saltburn’. In the television section, ‘The Morning Show’ received the most nominations, while ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ was in the running for Best Drama Series. The veteran actor Harrison Ford was honored with the Career Achievement Award and also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in ‘Shrinking’.

The night was a celebration of talent, creativity, and excellence in the entertainment industry. It was a spectacle of style, a testament to the relentless pursuit of storytelling, and a reflection of the diverse narratives that shape our screens.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Mirror to Resume Concerts with Heightened Safety Measures
Following a tragic accident that left two of their dancers injured, one critically, Hong Kong boy band Mirror is ready to retake the stage, resuming their concert series with an emphasis on safety. In collaboration with their management company, MakerVille, and the venue provider, Asia-World Expo, they have engaged independent engineering consultants to ensure the
Mirror to Resume Concerts with Heightened Safety Measures
America Ferrera Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards
37 mins ago
America Ferrera Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Red at 29th Critics Choice Awards
37 mins ago
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Red at 29th Critics Choice Awards
Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Composer Josef Suk's Birth: A Life Echoed in Music
7 mins ago
Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Composer Josef Suk's Birth: A Life Echoed in Music
Emily Blunt Shines in Fiery Red at Critics Choice Awards
33 mins ago
Emily Blunt Shines in Fiery Red at Critics Choice Awards
Stan's 'Three Women': A Deep Dive into Complex Lives
34 mins ago
Stan's 'Three Women': A Deep Dive into Complex Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
1 min
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
4 mins
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
5 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
6 mins
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
6 mins
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
6 mins
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
7 mins
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
54 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app