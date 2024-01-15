Rebecca Romijn Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband John Stamos' Claims in Memoir

Rebecca Romijn, known for her roles in prominent Hollywood films, has broken her silence over the startling revelations made by her ex-husband, John Stamos, in his recently launched memoir, 'If You Would Have Told Me'. The memoir, released in October 2023, carries candid details about their tumultuous marriage that lasted from 1998 to 2005. Stamos' frank recounting of their marital journey, followed by a painful divorce, has sent ripples through the entertainment industry.

Surprised By Stamos' Revelations

Romijn expressed her surprise at the allegations made by Stamos in his memoir, stating that she was completely blindsided by the narrative that was laid out in the book. Stamos described their marriage as being marred by ups and downs, alleging that Romijn was often 'busy with her career and new friends'. Romijn, however, chose not to delve deep into these allegations. She explained that she did not want to assist Stamos in selling his book by creating further headlines.

Life Post-Divorce

Post their split in 2005, both Romijn and Stamos moved on in their personal lives. Romijn found love in actor Jerry O'Connell and the couple tied the knot in 2007. They are now parents to twin daughters. Stamos, on the other hand, married Caitlin McHugh in 2018 and the couple shares a son. Stamos' memoir also sheds light on his struggles with alcoholism post their divorce, a battle he has since won.

Voices Of Disappointment

Romijn's current husband, Jerry O'Connell, has expressed his discontent over Stamos' book. He mentioned that the memoir felt like a betrayal to Romijn, especially as they received no prior notice about its content. This has added fuel to the ongoing debate around the ethics of sharing intimate details of personal relationships in public without the consent of the other party involved.