Reba McEntire to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

The renowned "Queen of Country," Reba McEntire, is set to grace the stage at Super Bowl LVIII, performing the national anthem. The game, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will see the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the stadium's first time hosting the prestigious event.

McEntire's Illustrious Career

McEntire, an inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is known far and wide for her musical prowess, boasting a career adorned with numerous awards, including three Grammys and over a dozen ACM Awards. Her celebrated journey spans hit songs, Broadway performances, and television stints. With over 75 million records sold globally, she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. In 2001, she debuted on Broadway in "Annie Get Your Gun" and made her mark on television with the sitcom "Reba," which ran for six successful seasons and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Most recently, in 2023, she joined the coaching panel of NBC's "The Voice."

Daniel Durant Joins McEntire

Accompanying McEntire, Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL), making the event more inclusive. The Super Bowl isn't just about the game; it's an event that celebrates America's diversity and inclusivity.

Star-Studded Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII promises a lineup of stellar pregame and halftime performances. Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone is set to sing "America the Beautiful," while R&B legend Usher will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show. Usher's performance marks a celebration of 30 years since his debut album, with hits like "You Make Me Wanna..." and "Pop Ya Collar." The Super Bowl is more than a football game; it's a cultural event marked by performances from some of the industry's top artists, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of America.