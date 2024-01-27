Reality TV's Evolution: 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Finale Exposes Genre's Challenges

The genre of reality TV is undergoing a seismic shift, with the evolution of the format now at a critical juncture. This transformation was glaringly apparent in the finale of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' where a potent mix of information overload and heightened self-awareness among the cast came to the fore.

The Reveal

As the season reached its crescendo, cast member Heather Gay took center stage, accusing newcomer Monica Garcia of being the puppeteer behind the gossip-spreading Instagram account, Reality von Tease. Garcia's alleged infiltration and rumor dissemination within the group made for compelling, yet disconcerting television, underscoring the deteriorating state of reality TV.

The New Demand

Audiences now demand sincerity and gravitas from their screen stars, with cast members increasingly adept at self-producing their storylines. This trend was keenly observed in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' with Sutton Stracke's masterful narrative manipulation.

Information Overload

The genre's struggle is further exacerbated by an excessive influx of information from sources such as celebrity gossip accounts. This deluge often robs reality TV of its element of surprise, rendering shows outdated by the time they are aired. It was evident in the Kardashians' third season on Hulu, which revolved around a dispute over Dolce & Gabbana between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Despite the authenticity of the drama, it lacked depth due to the Kardashians' tight control over their televised image and their avoidance of discussing business complexities.

Reality TV was never devoid of a scripted element. But the advent of social media has amplified this aspect, transforming shows like 'Summer House' from being about natural conflicts to revolving around social media dynamics. This shift towards a more scripted format and away from genuine human experiences poses a challenge for audiences who seek a connection with the genre.