Reality TV Romance: Success and Failure in Bachelor Nation’s Relationships

Reality TV shows ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ are infamous for their romantic premises but infamous for having a low success rate in forming lasting relationships. Despite nearly four dozen seasons, only a handful of couples remain together, predominantly from ‘The Bachelorette.’

Unsuccessful Outcomes

The format of these shows involves a short, high-stress period of relationship formation in an artificial environment, contributing significantly to unsuccessful outcomes. Notable splits include Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi after ‘The Bachelor’ season 2017, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans from season 26, Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt post-season 2019, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya after season 18, Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer from season 19, and most recently, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo from season 13 filed for divorce in 2024.

Success Amidst Failure

Despite the general trend of breakups, some couples have found lasting happiness. Sean Lowe, a former Bachelor star, comments that considering the show’s conditions, the success rate is quite high. He argues that the continuation of the relationship post-show is the individuals’ responsibility.

Critiques and Controversies

The show has faced criticism for its authenticity, with some viewers believing that actors were being hired to play specific roles. The podcast ‘Game of Roses’ critiques the series as a game. Furthermore, a recent controversy involving Clayton Echard‘s ex-fling claiming, then denying, her pregnancy has cast further shadows on the show’s reputation.

Despite the controversies and low success rate, these shows continue to be popular fixtures on television, reflecting the audience’s enduring fascination with love, romance, and the dynamics of relationships under pressure.