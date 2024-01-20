Reality TV Drama Off Screen: 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant Reveals Fallout

There's a dramatic shift in the friendships formed on the reality TV show, 'The Golden Bachelor.' April Kirkwood, a former contestant, has disclosed a fallout with her fellow contestants Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower. The crux of the disagreement came to light when Kirkwood expressed her disappointment about being blocked by the three ladies on Instagram. The situation, according to Kirkwood, feels 'middle school,' and she retaliated by having her social media 'helper' block them in return. This unexpected rift comes as a surprise as the women had forged a strong friendship on the show while vying for the same man's affection.

The Fallout and the Fandom

The revelation about the falling apart of the friend group, known as ASKN, came on the heels of Kirkwood canceling a vacation. This cancellation led to fan speculation about tensions within the group. The friendship between these women, which blossomed during the competitive environment of the show, seems to have deteriorated. Their camaraderie had continued post-show until this recent discord, causing fans to question the authenticity of their bond.

Previous Controversy and Reactions

Kathy Swarts, one of the contestants involved in the dispute, is no stranger to controversy. She had previously been involved in a disagreement with another contestant, Theresa, during the show. Her behavior during the show and even in a wedding special has stirred mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning her intentions. The other contestants embroiled in this dispute, Susan Noles and Nancy Hulkower, have maintained their silence, refraining from any public comment about the incident.

The 'Golden Bachelor' Drama Continues

The reality TV show 'The Golden Bachelor' has seen its share of drama, both on and off the screen. The tension between the contestants, the friendships formed, and the subsequent fallouts are all part of the show's appeal. However, this incident, involving the blockage of April Kirkwood by her fellow contestants, brings a new twist to the tale. The drama, often confined to the television screen, has now spilled over into the realm of social media, adding another layer to the intrigue surrounding 'The Golden Bachelor.'