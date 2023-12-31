en English
Arts & Entertainment

Reality Star Lauren Simon Seeks Love on ‘First Dates’: A Tale of Public Image and Private Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:36 am EST
Reality Star Lauren Simon Seeks Love on ‘First Dates’: A Tale of Public Image and Private Life

Known for her role in ‘Real Housewives of Cheshire,’ Lauren Simon ventured into the new series of ‘First Dates’ in search of love, following a split from property magnate Paul Simon in 2018. The 47-year-old reality star made a striking entrance at the renowned London restaurant, dressed in an elegant green gown, instantly recognized by some, including Maitre’d Fred Sirieix. However, her date, Chiles, failed to identify the famous celebrity leading to an uncomfortable moment when he inquired about her profession.

Glamour Meets Reality

After a moment of hesitance, Lauren revealed her role on ‘Real Housewives of Cheshire,’ which she assumed would be familiar to him given its popularity in Manchester. Despite her prominent public image and an estimated £3 million payout from her divorce, the encounter underscored the divide between her public image and personal life.

No Plans for Marriage

Lauren has candidly shared that, while she enjoys dating, she has no plans to walk down the aisle again. She had previously taken a hiatus from filming the reality show for a year to concentrate on her divorce, which is still in progress, and has faced legal hurdles from her ex-spouse who has contested the financial settlement as ‘discriminatory.’

‘First Dates’ Returns

The popular dating show ‘First Dates’ is set to return to Channel 4. This episode, featuring Lauren Simon’s quest for love, promises to be an engaging watch for fans of reality TV and celebrity news alike.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

