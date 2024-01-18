Real Estate Unveils New Single 'Haunted World', Plans Unique Album Release Show

Indie rock stalwarts, Real Estate, have unveiled their new single, 'Haunted World', a track plucked from their soon-to-be-released sixth studio album, 'Daniel'. Despite the somber undertones hinted in lyrics such as 'This haunted world is killing me,' the melody emanates an airy and light aura, underpinned by a warm acoustic guitar and an invigorating chord change that imparts a sense of resolution at the end of each phrase. The song explores the themes of existential anxiety, the relentless rhythm of daily life, and the struggle to cope.

A Tribute to Daniel Tashian

The upcoming album, 'Daniel,' is a tribute to producer Daniel Tashian and represents Real Estate's first full album since their 2020 release, 'The Main Thing.' The poignant homage to Tashian infuses the album with a unique sense of depth and personal touch.

Daniel-Only Album Release Show

Accompanying the release of 'Haunted World,' Real Estate has announced a special album release show at Union Pool in New York. The unique twist? It's exclusively open to individuals named Daniel – free of charge upon RSVP. This unusual move adds a dash of playfulness and personal connection to the album's release.

Real Estate Embarks on a North American Tour

In addition to the album release, Real Estate has plans for a North American tour commencing March 1st. Tickets for this anticipated event have already hit the market, promising fans an opportunity to experience the band's new music live and in person.