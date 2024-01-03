Reading Public Museum Welcomes New CEO, Geoffrey K. Fleming

Geoffrey K. Fleming, acclaimed for his exceptional leadership at the Huntington Museum of Art in West Virginia, is set to take the helm at the Reading Public Museum as its new Executive Director and CEO, effective from March 4. The announcement was made by the Reading Public Museum Foundation, marking the end of the interim tenure of Paul G. Oxholm, who has held the position since May 2022.

Long-Standing Legacy in the Art World

Fleming brings to the table an illustrious career spanning nearly 25 years at the Huntington Museum of Art, during which, under his stewardship, the institution received multiple accolades. Notably, it was recognized as the 2021 Institution of the Year by the West Virginia Association of Museums.

Academic and Scholarly Contributions

Fleming’s academic prowess is reflected in his Master of Art Administration from The School of The Art Institute of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in historic preservation from the University of Mary Washington. His scholarship extends beyond his formal education, with nearly 40 publications on American art and history to his credit. Moreover, his commitment to the art world is underlined by his active participation on several regional boards and his work as a grant and accreditation reviewer.

Anticipating a Homecoming and a New Chapter

Speaking about his appointment, Fleming expressed excitement about his new role, which he perceives as a homecoming due to his familial ties to Pennsylvania. Dr. Anna Weitz, chair of the museum foundation board, voiced her optimism about Fleming’s appointment, lauding his dynamism, experience, achievements, and community involvement. She expressed confidence in his ability to carry forward the museum’s mission of educating and engaging the community.