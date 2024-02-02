Reading & Leeds Festival 2024: Blink-182, Lana Del Rey Among Headliners

The Reading & Leeds festival, an annual music event that commands a high note in the United Kingdom's summer calendar, has announced its lineup for the 2024 edition. The three-day musical extravaganza is slated to take place from August 23 to 25, with a lineup that has stirred excitement among fans and critics alike.

Star-studded Lineup

Headlining the 2024 festival are some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Blink-182, Fred Again..., Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Catfish And The Bottlemen, and Gerry Cinnamon. The roster of talent extends beyond the headliners, with acts like Spiritbox, The Prodigy, Denzel Curry, 21 Savage, Pendulum, Skrillex, Loathe, Fontaines D.C., and The Amity Affliction set to perform across the weekend.

Venue and Ticket Details

The festival will be held at two locations: Little John's Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds. Both weekend and day tickets are currently available for purchase, ensuring fans can join the celebrations irrespective of their schedules.

Hints at Exciting Changes

The announcement was met with enthusiasm on social media, with the festival's account hinting at some new and exciting changes for this year's event. However, the specifics of these changes remain a mystery, further amplifying the anticipation for the festival.

Blink-182 Returns with Classic Lineup

Blink-182 is expected to continue their tour at the festival, promoting their new album 'One More Time...', marking the first recording with their classic lineup since 2011. Their recent concert in London garnered a positive four-star review, highlighting the band's improved performance and the emotional impact of their show.

The 2023 festival was headlined by Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, and Imagine Dragons, setting a high bar for the upcoming event. Still, with a lineup as diverse and talented as the one for 2024, the Reading & Leeds festival promises to deliver another remarkable musical experience.