Reading Jail: From Prison to Educational Center

The historic Reading Jail, a Grade II listed building that once housed the renowned Irish writer Oscar Wilde, has been purchased by the Ziran Education Foundation, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ). The prison, which has been vacant since its closure in January 2014, is set to be transformed into an educational center, complete with a museum and an exhibition space that recounts its rich history.

A New Chapter for Reading Jail

The Ziran Education Foundation, an educational charity, acquired the former prison site for £7 million, with the intention of converting it into an institute of learning. This development comes following a popular campaign advocating for the transformation of the facility into an arts and community center, a proposal endorsed by celebrities such as Stephen Fry, Kate Winslet, and Dame Judi Dench.

Reading Jail and Oscar Wilde

Reading Jail is famously known for its association with Oscar Wilde, who was imprisoned there in 1895 for gross indecency due to his homosexuality. Wilde's incarceration led him to pen 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol', a poignant reflection of his experiences within the prison walls, particularly an execution he witnessed. The planned educational center will undoubtedly shed light on this significant chapter of Wilde's life and the history of the jail.

Banksy and the Fight for the Jail's Future

In 2021, the jail gained further attention when a piece of artwork by renowned street artist Banksy, depicting a prisoner escaping with a typewriter, appeared on one of its walls. Banksy later offered to sell the stencil used for the artwork to help match the jail's £10 million asking price for the campaign to create the arts hub.

The MoJ has reassured that the sale of the jail followed an extensive bidding and vetting process to ensure the best value for taxpayers and respect for the building's historic significance. The Ziran Education Foundation will now work closely with Reading Borough Council for the approval of the development plans, marking the beginning of a new era for this iconic site.