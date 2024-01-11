en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Reading Jail: From Prison to Educational Center

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
Reading Jail: From Prison to Educational Center

The historic Reading Jail, a Grade II listed building that once housed the renowned Irish writer Oscar Wilde, has been purchased by the Ziran Education Foundation, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ). The prison, which has been vacant since its closure in January 2014, is set to be transformed into an educational center, complete with a museum and an exhibition space that recounts its rich history.

A New Chapter for Reading Jail

The Ziran Education Foundation, an educational charity, acquired the former prison site for £7 million, with the intention of converting it into an institute of learning. This development comes following a popular campaign advocating for the transformation of the facility into an arts and community center, a proposal endorsed by celebrities such as Stephen Fry, Kate Winslet, and Dame Judi Dench.

Reading Jail and Oscar Wilde

Reading Jail is famously known for its association with Oscar Wilde, who was imprisoned there in 1895 for gross indecency due to his homosexuality. Wilde’s incarceration led him to pen ‘The Ballad of Reading Gaol’, a poignant reflection of his experiences within the prison walls, particularly an execution he witnessed. The planned educational center will undoubtedly shed light on this significant chapter of Wilde’s life and the history of the jail.

Banksy and the Fight for the Jail’s Future

In 2021, the jail gained further attention when a piece of artwork by renowned street artist Banksy, depicting a prisoner escaping with a typewriter, appeared on one of its walls. Banksy later offered to sell the stencil used for the artwork to help match the jail’s £10 million asking price for the campaign to create the arts hub.

The MoJ has reassured that the sale of the jail followed an extensive bidding and vetting process to ensure the best value for taxpayers and respect for the building’s historic significance. The Ziran Education Foundation will now work closely with Reading Borough Council for the approval of the development plans, marking the beginning of a new era for this iconic site.

0
Arts & Entertainment History United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet's Press Night for 'Giselle'
Star of ‘Poldark,’ Eleanor Tomlinson, graced the English National Ballet’s press night for the classic tale of love and betrayal, ‘Giselle,’ with her suave presence. The event took place at the esteemed London Coliseum. The renowned actress, accompanied by her actor brother Ross Tomlinson, was a sight to behold, dressed in a black crushed velvet
Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet's Press Night for 'Giselle'
Kali Uchis Announces Pregnancy and Previews New Album 'Orquideas' with Dual Music Video
10 mins ago
Kali Uchis Announces Pregnancy and Previews New Album 'Orquideas' with Dual Music Video
Grand Theater in Wausau Cancels MJ Live Tour Event: What's Next for Ticket Holders?
12 mins ago
Grand Theater in Wausau Cancels MJ Live Tour Event: What's Next for Ticket Holders?
Peacock's 'Laid': A Fresh Twist on Romantic Comedies
4 mins ago
Peacock's 'Laid': A Fresh Twist on Romantic Comedies
Reykjavik Hosts the 43rd Annual Dark Music Days Festival Celebrating Contemporary Music
8 mins ago
Reykjavik Hosts the 43rd Annual Dark Music Days Festival Celebrating Contemporary Music
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
9 mins ago
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Latest Headlines
World News
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
2 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
2 mins
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
3 mins
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
3 mins
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
3 mins
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Marking an End of an Era
5 mins
Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Marking an End of an Era
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
6 mins
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
7 mins
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app