RAYE Makes History at 2024 BRIT Awards; Roman Kemp and Maya Jama to Host

In a historic turn of events, Rachel Keen, popularly known as RAYE, has shattered records by garnering seven nominations for the 2024 BRIT Awards. The nominations, announced in January, include the coveted 'Album of the Year' for 'My 21st Century Blues'. RAYE now holds the record for the most BRIT nominations received by any artist in a single year.

Brit Awards 2024: A Star-Studded Affair

The awards ceremony, slated for March 2nd, 2024, is set to be a star-studded affair. The event will be hosted by Capital Breakfast host, Roman Kemp, and Maya Jama, both expressing their exhilaration on Instagram. The previous host, comedian Mo Gilligan, has bowed out due to an upcoming World Tour in the US.

In addition to RAYE, Central Cee and J Hus have also received multiple nominations. Other nominees include the likes of Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Dave, Fred again, Jessie Ware, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers. The ceremony will also feature a performance by the thrice-nominated Dua Lipa.

Public Voting and Broadcast Details

The public voting for the awards is open from February 1st to 15th. The British Phonographic Industry's annual music awards will be broadcasted on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, March 2 at 8.30pm. Mastercard will return as the headline partner of The BRIT Awards for the 26th year, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to the music industry.