Ray Winstone Supports ‘Sexy Beast’ TV Prequel Featuring New Cast

Paramount+ has announced a new crime thriller series ‘Sexy Beast’, a television prequel to the iconic 2000 British gangster film of the same name, which starred Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley. The new series aims to explore the London underworld of the early 90s, tracing the origins of the characters Gal Dove and Don Logan, who were played by Winstone and Kingsley respectively in the original film.

A New Cast Steps into Old Shoes

In this anticipated prequel, James McArdle has been cast to portray a younger Gal Dove, the retired gangster who was the central character in the original film. Emun Elliott will step into the shoes of the young Don Logan, a role that earned Kingsley an Academy Award nomination. Other additions to the cast include Stephen Moyer, known for ‘True Blood’, who will play Teddy Bass, a role that was portrayed by Ian McShane in the original film. Tamsin Greig, known for her role in ‘Black Books’, will portray Cecilia, a new character who is the older sister of Don Logan.

Plot and Character Development

The series will delve into the backstories of these characters, charting their rise in the criminal ranks. It will also introduce new characters, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative. The plot synopsis reveals that the duo of Gal Dove and Don Logan will cross paths with DeeDee Harrison, an adult star played by Sarah Greene, who begins a love affair with Gal, and Teddy Bass, a crime boss who recruits the two to work for his empire.

Endorsement from the Original Star

Ray Winstone, the original Gal Dove, has given his blessing to the prequel series. Stephen Moyer, who aside from acting also directs episodes of the series, shared that Winstone expressed his support for the project when he learned of it. The series aims to maintain the gritty tone of the original film, although it might not be as explicit in language and violence.