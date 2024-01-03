Ravi Kishan’s Extravagant Demands Derailed His Career: ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and Lost Opportunities

Renowned actor and politician, Ravi Kishan, has opened up about the detrimental impact of his extravagant demands on his career. The star admitted that his eccentric requirements, such as bathing in milk and sleeping on rose petals, were influenced by others comparing him to legendary actors like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. These high-maintenance practices, he believed, were crucial for his craft but ultimately led to the loss of significant opportunities.

Lost Opportunity in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

One of the major opportunities Kishan missed was a role in Anurag Kashyap’s acclaimed film, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. Kishan disclosed that the film’s producers were not willing to meet his extravagant demands, resulting in him not being cast in the film.

Early Fame and Loss of Reality

Reflecting on this period, Kishan acknowledged that early fame had distorted his sense of reality. He admitted that the fame made him lose touch with what was reasonable and what was not. This, in turn, had a profound impact on his career trajectory.

Remorse for Past Actions

Kishan expressed remorse for his past actions during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, especially for missing out on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. He regretted the unflattering image that director Anurag Kashyap had of him, which contributed to his exclusion from the film, despite his deep desire to be a part of the project.