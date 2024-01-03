en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ravi Kishan’s Extravagant Demands Derailed His Career: ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and Lost Opportunities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Ravi Kishan’s Extravagant Demands Derailed His Career: ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and Lost Opportunities

Renowned actor and politician, Ravi Kishan, has opened up about the detrimental impact of his extravagant demands on his career. The star admitted that his eccentric requirements, such as bathing in milk and sleeping on rose petals, were influenced by others comparing him to legendary actors like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. These high-maintenance practices, he believed, were crucial for his craft but ultimately led to the loss of significant opportunities.

Lost Opportunity in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

One of the major opportunities Kishan missed was a role in Anurag Kashyap’s acclaimed film, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. Kishan disclosed that the film’s producers were not willing to meet his extravagant demands, resulting in him not being cast in the film.

Early Fame and Loss of Reality

Reflecting on this period, Kishan acknowledged that early fame had distorted his sense of reality. He admitted that the fame made him lose touch with what was reasonable and what was not. This, in turn, had a profound impact on his career trajectory.

Remorse for Past Actions

Kishan expressed remorse for his past actions during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, especially for missing out on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. He regretted the unflattering image that director Anurag Kashyap had of him, which contributed to his exclusion from the film, despite his deep desire to be a part of the project.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

That’s TV Launches New Sister Channel, That’s TV 2, Showcasing Classic TV Shows

By BNN Correspondents

'Johnny Keep Walking!' Hits the Mark at Box Office with its Comedy on Workplace Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Opens up about His Tough 2023 and the Pillars of His Strength

By BNN Correspondents

'Off the Stage': An Emotional Journey of a Former Yueju Opera Actress

By BNN Correspondents

'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles ...
heart comment 0
AJR Announces ‘The Maybe Man Tour’ 2024: First-Ever Arena Show at Chase Center

By BNN Correspondents

AJR Announces 'The Maybe Man Tour' 2024: First-Ever Arena Show at Chase Center
Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions to Music and Charity

By Wojciech Zylm

Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions to Music and Charity
Women Rock! Day: Celebrating the Female Titans of the Rock Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Women Rock! Day: Celebrating the Female Titans of the Rock Genre
Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community

By BNN Correspondents

Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
10 seconds
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
44 seconds
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
45 seconds
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
1 min
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
1 min
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
1 min
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
2 mins
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
2 mins
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
2 mins
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
10 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
40 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app