Ravensburger Unveils New Disney Heroines Board Game: Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition)

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Ravensburger, joining hands with Disney and Pixar, has taken the wraps off its latest board game, ‘Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition).’ The game, set to hit shelves in summer, breaks new ground with its all-female cast and creative team. The line-up of characters features cherished personas such as Moana from ‘Moana,’ Violet from ‘The Incredibles,’ Maid Marian from ‘Robin Hood,’ and Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Immersive Gameplay Experience

The aim of this new offering is to bring together role-playing, storytelling, and cooperation to create an immersive adventure. The game seeks to bring friends and families together for a shared gaming experience. With a modular board design, players can look forward to a new adventure with each play, as they encounter familiar items, characters, and creatures from the Disney and Pixar universes.

Availability and Pricing

‘Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition)’ is suitable for up to 4 players, aged 8 and above, and carries a price tag of $29.99. The game will be available for pre-order starting July 7 on Target.com, and for purchase from July 21 at Target and hobby stores nationwide.

Anticipation for More Details

Ravensburger has also indicated that further gameplay details and illustrations will be disclosed at various game events throughout the year, adding to the anticipation surrounding the release of ‘Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition).’

