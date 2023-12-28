en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Raven’s Home’ Co-stars Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson Announce Engagement

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:58 am EST
The enchanting world of Disney, beyond its screen narratives, has a knack for crafting real-life fairy tales. This time, it has united two co-stars of the popular Disney Channel series, ‘Raven’s Home’, Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson, in a bond of love. The couple, who have delighted audiences with their on-screen chemistry, announced their engagement on social media, creating a flutter of excitement among fans and colleagues.

From Co-stars to Life Partners

Having met on the set of ‘Raven’s Home,’ where van der Pol reprised her role as Chelsea Daniels from ‘That’s So Raven,’ and Wilson portrayed her TV ex-husband, the couple’s friendship blossomed into a deeper connection. Their relationship, which had initially unfolded amidst scripted dialogues, culminated in a romantic proposal on December 23. In a playful nod to their on-screen relationship, van der Pol referred to Wilson as her ‘TV ex-spouse’ and now ‘real life fiancé.’

A Joyous Announcement

The couple shared the joyful news along with photos from the proposal on Instagram. They expressed their gratitude to Disney for bringing them together, thereby adding a new chapter to the show’s behind-the-scenes narrative. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, reflecting the affection they hold for the couple.

More than TV Stars

While their roles on ‘Raven’s Home’ have made them familiar faces among TV viewers, both van der Pol and Wilson have had successful careers outside the world of sitcoms. Born in the Netherlands and raised in the United States, van der Pol has also made her mark in theatre and music. Wilson, born in New York City and raised in Massachusetts, has proven his skills as an actor, producer, writer, and comedian. Their engagement, thus, not only marks a personal milestone but also underscores their journey as versatile actors.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

