en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Unveils Her Complex Role in ‘Karmaa Calling’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Raveena Tandon Unveils Her Complex Role in ‘Karmaa Calling’

Raveena Tandon, the acclaimed Indian actress, unveiled her complex character, Indrani Kothari, in the forthcoming thriller series ‘Karmaa Calling.’ The role marks a new digital chapter in her illustrious career, following her debut on Netflix’s ‘Aranyak’ in 2021. The 49-year-old actor, known for her versatility in films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and ‘Mohra,’ revealed the challenges she faced while immersing herself in this character, who is a stark contrast to her real-life persona.

Embodying the Enigma of Indrani Kothari

The character of Indrani Kothari is a rich tapestry of contradictions, a role that demanded from Tandon a deep dive into a personality far removed from her own. The actor expressed how Kothari’s multi-layered nature unfolds with each episode, leaving audiences in a constant state of suspense about her true intentions and moral compass. This was a demanding task for Tandon, who thrives on experimenting with diverse roles and pushing her boundaries as an actor.

A Project A Decade in the Making

‘Karmaa Calling’ has been a long time in the making, with director Ruchi Narain first approaching Tandon with the project ten years ago when it was initially planned for Star. At the time, Tandon had to decline due to her responsibilities towards her newborn son. Narain, also the writer behind the acclaimed ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,’ remained unfazed and is a firm believer in the importance of timing in the world of cinema. She is thrilled to be finally working with Tandon on this project, which she believes is hitting the screens at the right time.

A Stellar Cast for an Engaging Narrative

The series boasts an ensemble cast with talented actors such as Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Waluscha De Sousa, Gaurav Sharma, Viraf Patel, and Amy Aela. Each actor brings a unique flavor to the narrative, enhancing the overall viewing experience. ‘Karmaa Calling’ is set to premiere on Disney Hotstar on January 26, promising a thrilling journey for the audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
19 seconds ago
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
In a significant shake-up for the Korean drama landscape, Academy Award-winning actress Jeon Do-yeon has been confirmed as the new lead for The Price of Confession. As the dust settles on the casting carousel, actress Kim Ji-won, renowned for her roles in The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun, is currently at the negotiation table,
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
'The Brothers Sun' Season 2: Cast and Creators Fuel Anticipation Amid Renewal Rumors
14 mins ago
'The Brothers Sun' Season 2: Cast and Creators Fuel Anticipation Amid Renewal Rumors
Ji Chang Wook Declines Role in 'La Mante' Korean Adaptation; Go Hyun Jung in Talks for Lead
16 mins ago
Ji Chang Wook Declines Role in 'La Mante' Korean Adaptation; Go Hyun Jung in Talks for Lead
Bruno Mars Gears Up for Bangkok Concert Following Ed Sheeran and Coldplay
4 mins ago
Bruno Mars Gears Up for Bangkok Concert Following Ed Sheeran and Coldplay
Lupin Zero Season 1: A Prequel Unveiling the Early Adventures of Arsene Lupin III
7 mins ago
Lupin Zero Season 1: A Prequel Unveiling the Early Adventures of Arsene Lupin III
Upcoming Film 'Jab Mila Tu' Teaser: A Tale of Love, Friendship, and Unexpected Twists
8 mins ago
Upcoming Film 'Jab Mila Tu' Teaser: A Tale of Love, Friendship, and Unexpected Twists
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Enacts Law Banning Nazi Salutes and Symbols Amid Rising Extremism
12 seconds
Australia Enacts Law Banning Nazi Salutes and Symbols Amid Rising Extremism
UAE President Al Nahyan Joins Hands with Indian PM Modi for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
4 mins
UAE President Al Nahyan Joins Hands with Indian PM Modi for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong Calls for Integrity in Ghana's Fight Against Corruption
7 mins
Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong Calls for Integrity in Ghana's Fight Against Corruption
Trump to Make Unusual Personal Summation in New York Fraud Trial
8 mins
Trump to Make Unusual Personal Summation in New York Fraud Trial
Center-left Parties in Europe: Rightwing Shifts Don't Guarantee Votes, Finds Study
8 mins
Center-left Parties in Europe: Rightwing Shifts Don't Guarantee Votes, Finds Study
Blinken to Hold Talks with Palestinian Authority Head on Gaza Governance Post-Israel-Hamas War
9 mins
Blinken to Hold Talks with Palestinian Authority Head on Gaza Governance Post-Israel-Hamas War
Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden for Defying Congressional Subpoena in Ongoing Impeachment Inquiry
9 mins
Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden for Defying Congressional Subpoena in Ongoing Impeachment Inquiry
Colombian President Vies for Pan American Games Hosting Rights
10 mins
Colombian President Vies for Pan American Games Hosting Rights
SA20 Competition: A Confluence of Cricket, Culture, and Culinary Excellence
10 mins
SA20 Competition: A Confluence of Cricket, Culture, and Culinary Excellence
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
12 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app