Raveena Tandon Unveils Her Complex Role in ‘Karmaa Calling’

Raveena Tandon, the acclaimed Indian actress, unveiled her complex character, Indrani Kothari, in the forthcoming thriller series ‘Karmaa Calling.’ The role marks a new digital chapter in her illustrious career, following her debut on Netflix’s ‘Aranyak’ in 2021. The 49-year-old actor, known for her versatility in films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and ‘Mohra,’ revealed the challenges she faced while immersing herself in this character, who is a stark contrast to her real-life persona.

Embodying the Enigma of Indrani Kothari

The character of Indrani Kothari is a rich tapestry of contradictions, a role that demanded from Tandon a deep dive into a personality far removed from her own. The actor expressed how Kothari’s multi-layered nature unfolds with each episode, leaving audiences in a constant state of suspense about her true intentions and moral compass. This was a demanding task for Tandon, who thrives on experimenting with diverse roles and pushing her boundaries as an actor.

A Project A Decade in the Making

‘Karmaa Calling’ has been a long time in the making, with director Ruchi Narain first approaching Tandon with the project ten years ago when it was initially planned for Star. At the time, Tandon had to decline due to her responsibilities towards her newborn son. Narain, also the writer behind the acclaimed ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,’ remained unfazed and is a firm believer in the importance of timing in the world of cinema. She is thrilled to be finally working with Tandon on this project, which she believes is hitting the screens at the right time.

A Stellar Cast for an Engaging Narrative

The series boasts an ensemble cast with talented actors such as Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Waluscha De Sousa, Gaurav Sharma, Viraf Patel, and Amy Aela. Each actor brings a unique flavor to the narrative, enhancing the overall viewing experience. ‘Karmaa Calling’ is set to premiere on Disney Hotstar on January 26, promising a thrilling journey for the audience.